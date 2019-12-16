Kent State vs. UC Irvine odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 16 from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Kent State and UC Irvine. Here are the results:
The Kent State Golden Flashes will take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Don Haskins Center as part of the 2019 Sun Bowl Invitational basketball tournament. Kent State is 8-1 while UC Irvine is 6-5. Kent State has won three straight since absorbing the first loss of the season to Ohio State on Nov. 25. The Anteaters have won three of their past four games after halting a three-game losing streak. The Golden Flashes are favored by two points in the latest UC Irvine vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under is set at 137.5. Before entering any Kent State vs. UC Irvine picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated UC Irvine vs. Kent State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
UC Irvine dominated Pacific Union on Saturday, 120-63. Austin Johnson led the way for the Anteaters with a season-high 22 points. Tommy Rutherford finished with 21 points.
UC Irvine scored a season-high 61 points in the first half and scored at least 100 points for the first time this season.
Meanwhile, the Golden Flashes made easy work of Cleveland State two weeks ago in a 81-59 win. Anthony Williams had 19 points to lead Kent State to a sixth consecutive home victory. Philip Whittington added 14 points.
Williams leads the Golden Flashes in scoring with 14.0 points per game. Danny Pippen scored six points against Cleveland State but is still second on the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game.
UC Irvine enters the contest with a 48.3 field goal percentage, good for 23rd best in college basketball. Kent State has also displayed some offensive firepower, ranking third in the MAC when it comes to points per game, with 79.9 on average.
So who wins Kent State vs. UC Irvine? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kent State vs. UC Irvine spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AP Top 25: KU takes over No. 1 ranking
The Jayhawks are No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time all season
-
NET rankings debut: Ohio State No. 1
For the second straight season, the Buckeyes are the top team in the public debut of the NCAA's...
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas jumps up to No. 1
Bill Self's Jayhawks are 9-1 with wins over Dayton, BYU and Colorado
-
No. 3 Ohio State stumped by Minnesota
Another top team falls from the ranks of the undefeated as the Gophers take down the Buckeyes
-
Podcast: Who was Saturday's big winner?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Jim Boeheim's shot at former Georgetown guard...
-
UNC falls to Wofford; star Anthony out
Anthony has a knee injury and is currently exploring treatment options
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans