Kent State vs. UC Irvine odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 16 from proven model

The Kent State Golden Flashes will take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Don Haskins Center as part of the 2019 Sun Bowl Invitational basketball tournament. Kent State is 8-1 while UC Irvine is 6-5. Kent State has won three straight since absorbing the first loss of the season to Ohio State on Nov. 25. The Anteaters have won three of their past four games after halting a three-game losing streak. The Golden Flashes are favored by two points in the latest UC Irvine vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under is set at 137.5.

UC Irvine dominated Pacific Union on Saturday, 120-63. Austin Johnson led the way for the Anteaters with a season-high 22 points. Tommy Rutherford finished with 21 points.

UC Irvine scored a season-high 61 points in the first half and scored at least 100 points for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, the Golden Flashes made easy work of Cleveland State two weeks ago in a 81-59 win. Anthony Williams had 19 points to lead Kent State to a sixth consecutive home victory. Philip Whittington added 14 points.

Williams leads the Golden Flashes in scoring with 14.0 points per game. Danny Pippen scored six points against Cleveland State but is still second on the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game.

UC Irvine enters the contest with a 48.3 field goal percentage, good for 23rd best in college basketball. Kent State has also displayed some offensive firepower, ranking third in the MAC when it comes to points per game, with 79.9 on average.

