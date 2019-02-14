Kent State vs. Western Michigan odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 99-67 run

The Kent State Golden Flashes travel to Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Thursday to take on the Western Michigan Broncos in Mid-American Conference action at 5 p.m. ET. The Golden Flashes are favored by four points on the road, with the over-under for total points at 150 in the latest Kent State vs. Western Michigan odds. The two teams met earlier in the season, with Kent State winning 88-73 at home on Jan. 8. However, the Golden Flashes have struggled of late with two losses in their past four and Western Michigan is riding the high of its first conference victory Tuesday. So before you make your own Kent State vs. Western Michigan picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned more than $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also enters Week 15 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 99-67 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Kent State vs. Western Michigan 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own picks.

For Thursday, the model knows that senior guard Jaylin Walker gives Kent State a big advantage on the road.

Walker missed the first five games of the season and while Kent State was still able to go 4-1 against a lighter schedule, he immediately made his presence felt against Vanderbilt in his first game back. Walker scored 22 points off the bench as Kent State upset the Commodores on the road.

He has gone on to average 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in the 18 games since his return and the Golden Flashes are 10-2 straight up in games where he scores at least 20 points. That includes 23 points in Kent State's win (and cover) over Western Michigan in January, so if the Broncos don't tailor their game plan to stopping Walker it could be a long night.

However, expect the Broncos to draw off their recent win over Northern Illinois to give Kent State a challenge.

The Broncos have 7-footer Seth Dugan at center and there aren't too many mid-major or small-major programs who can handle that sort of size on the interior. On Tuesday in the win over Northern Illinois, Dugan had 26 points on just 11 shots and added 11 rebounds with six of them being offensive.

In the first meeting, Dugan had 16 points (right on par with his season average), but finished with just six total rebounds. If he can dominate the glass Thursday the way that he did earlier in the week, the Broncos should be a lot more efficient on both ends of the floor and that should help them turn the game into a scrap that benefits their style.

Who wins Kent State vs. Western Michigan? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kent State vs. Western Michigan spread you should be all over, all from the model that has returned more than $5,000 to $100 players the past two years.