SEC powers open conference play on Saturday when the No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide host the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky is 9-4 overall, but enters this matchup with some momentum after beating St. John's and Indiana as part of a four-game winning streak. Alabama has won three straight and enters conference play at 10-3 overall. Alabama swept the season series between these teams last year, including a 99-70 win in the SEC Tournament that was the largest margin of victory ever for the program against Kentucky.

Tipoff from Coleman Coliseum is at noon ET. The Crimson Tide are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 175.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 9 on a sizzling 7-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks.

Now, the model has simulated Kentucky vs. Alabama 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Alabama vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -5.5 Kentucky vs. Alabama over/under: 175.5 points Kentucky vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -235, Kentucky +192 Kentucky vs. Alabama picks: See picks at SportsLine Kentucky vs. Alabama streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (175.5 points). The total has gone up five points since the opening line, creating value on the Under after the line movement. Alabama is elite offensively, but Kentucky is strong defensively, giving up just 67.8 points per game. Kentucky, meanwhile, ranks outside the top 50 in scoring offense.

Eight out of Kentucky's 13 games have gone Under the total this season, and the Wildcats have seen just one road game go Over. The model is projecting 174 combined points in this one, making the Under the pick.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

The model predicts which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time after simulating this game 10,000 times.