Kentucky and Michigan will play a game in London next season to begin a three-year series
The UK will play host to UK and Michigan in 2020
Kentucky and Michigan have agreed to a unique three-game scheduling series beginning with a 2020 game in London followed by a home game for each school. The first game of the series is tentatively set for December 2020 at The O2 Arena in London. The game in 2021 will be played Dec. 4 at Michigan's Crisler Center followed by a Dec. 3, 2022 matchup at Kentucky's Rupp Arena.
The exact date of the first game of the series in London will be announced at a later date.
Michigan and Kentucky both rank inside this week's latest AP Top 25 rankings, with Michigan at No. 4 and Kentucky at No. 8. With the trajectory of both programs, this should be one of the best out-of-conference series over the next few years.
"This series with Michigan checks off a lot of boxes when we're looking at teams to schedule," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "The first thing is, to add an opponent like Michigan and to do so at a point in the schedule where we're beginning to find out who we are as a team will be important in our development.
"And then to be able to do something different – to be first, which our fans know we love to do – and play this first game is London will be an unforgettable experience for our players and for our fans. I imagine the home-and-home games the following seasons will be as good as any nonconference games in the country."
First-year Michigan coach Juwan Howard called the series what it is: a unique one. For his Wolverines program, it's a chance to play abroad, to welcome a blueblood program into Ann Arbor, Michigan, and then to play in one of college basketball's cathedrals to wrap the series.
"When the idea of playing Kentucky came up, we knew it would be an exciting opportunity, not only for ourselves, but for our fans as well," Howard said. "What a unique three-game series. First, we get to showcase collegiate basketball overseas in London before playing that traditional home-and-home series in front of two of the nation's best basketball environments. We cannot wait."
Michigan and Kentucky have met on the hardwood on only seven occasions. Kentucky holds a 5-2 all-time series edge and won the most recent meeting by beating Michigan 75-72 in the Elite Eight 2014 NCAA Tournament.
