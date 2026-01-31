The Kentucky Wildcats look to rebound from a big loss when they battle the 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night. Kentucky is coming off an 80-55 loss at Vanderbilt on Tuesday, while Arkansas downed Oklahoma 83-79 that same night. The Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 SEC), who are tied for fourth in the conference, are 2-3 on the road this season. The Razorbacks (18-3, 6-2 SEC), who are tied for second in the league, are 13-0 on their home floor. This will be the second time Arkansas head coach John Calipari has faced his former team after the Razorbacks defeated Kentucky in Lexington last February.

Tipoff from Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Arkansas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Arkansas vs. Kentucky odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 162.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Arkansas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 13 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and it is on a 6-0 roll on college basketball side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Kentucky vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Arkansas vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Arkansas spread: Arkansas -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kentucky vs. Arkansas over/under: 161.5 points Kentucky vs. Arkansas money line: Arkansas -309, Kentucky +246 Kentucky vs. Arkansas picks: See picks at SportsLine Kentucky vs. Arkansas streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (161.5 points). The Over has hit in eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings, including in each of the last two. The Over has hit in three of Kentucky's last six games, while the Over hit in six of the last 10 Arkansas games.

The model projects the Wildcats to have three players register 10.4 points or more, including Otega Oweh's projected 19.9 points. The Razorbacks, meanwhile, are projected to have four players score 10.1 or more points, led by Darius Acuff Jr., who is projected to score 19.3 points. The model projects a combined total of 163 points as the Over clears in over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Arkansas, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?