The most anticipated game in college basketball last season featured Arkansas coach John Calipari returning to Kentucky to face his old team. This season, No. 15 Arkansas and Calipari will host Kentucky in the second meeting since he departed Lexington during the 2024 offseason.

Arkansas and Kentucky both advanced to the Sweet 16 last season under their new coaches. Calipari and Arkansas lost to Texas Tech in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, while UK coach Mark Pope guided his alma mater to its first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 2019.

Year 2 of the Pope era at Kentucky has been a mixed bag. While the Wildcats have staged some dramatic comeback wins lately, UK sits at 14-7 (5-3 SEC) heading into the final day of January. Arkansas is tied for second (6-2) in the conference with Florida and trails Texas A&M by 0.5 games.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arkansas' matchup with Kentucky on Saturday.

Kentucky vs. Arkansas: Need to know

Calipari faces his old team: Last year's clash between Kentucky and Arkansas was the anticipated game of the regular season. After roaming the sidelines for 15 years at Kentucky, Calipari returned to Rupp Arena. Arkansas entered the game as an underdog after struggling in SEC play and walked away with a 89-79 win. That game helped change Arkansas' season after starting 1-6 against conference competition. The Razorbacks would go on to finish 8-10 in SEC play and received a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky remains without projected lottery pick: The injury bug hasn't been kind to Kentucky this season. Star point guard Jaland Lowe underwent season-ending shoulder surgery after appearing in just nine games. The best draft prospect on this Kentucky team, however, is big man Jayden Quaintance. The former Arizona State forward underwent surgery earlier this spring on a torn ACL, which forced him to miss the first several weeks of the season. Quaintance made his debut against St. John's last month, but has been limited to just four games. On Thursday, Pope said that his star has been "full shutdown in terms of his on-court work." When healthy, he is one of the best defenders in the sport.

Darius Acuff Jr. has been stellar for Arkansas: It's no secret that this freshman class in college basketball has been special. One of the stars of it is Acuff. He is a true floor general who can do everything you need from a point guard at the NBA level. He is averaging 20.2 points and 6.3 assists this season. Calipari has been as good as any coach at producing guards ready for the NBA. Acuff is on track to be next.

Where to watch Kentucky vs. Arkansas live

Date: Friday, Jan. 31 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Kentucky vs. Arkansas prediction, pick

Last season, it was Arkansas that stunned Kentucky as a road favorite. This time around, the script feels like it might get flipped. Kentucky has been struggling. The Wildcats are coming off an ugly loss against Vanderbilt. A win over Calipari's Razorbacks has a chance to flip the season around. Kentucky keeps this close and covers the spread. Pick: Kentucky +6.5



