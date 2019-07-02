Kentucky basketball guard Brad Calipari announces transfer to Detroit Mercy

Kentucky guard Brad Calipari, the son of Wildcats coach John Calipari, has found a new home. After a weeks' long exploration in the transfer portal, he announced Monday he'll finish out his career in the Horizon League with Detroit Mercy.

"It's always been a dream of mine to make a major impact on the court on the college level and I believe the best opportunity to do that is at the University of Detroit Mercy," Calipari said in a statement after exploring his options over the last month.

As a graduate transfer, Calipari will have immediate eligibility beginning in 2019-2020. Because he redshirted last year, he has two seasons left to play at the collegiate level.

Calipari as a walk-on at Kentucky has been an end-of-the-bench player for the Wildcats. In two seasons in Lexington, he averaged 2.7 minutes, 0.4 points and 0.1 assists per game in limited playing time. At Detroit Mercy, his usage should increase; Detroit's depth in the backcourt was lacking last season.

With the Titans, Calipari joins a program on the rise with a stellar sophomore in Antoine Davis, who finished third in scoring last season among all NCAA Division I players at 26.1 points per game. Davis played primarily at the point as a freshman but can play either guard spot, which could benefit Calipari.

"At the end of the year, each of our players has an opportunity to explore their options and find out what opportunities they have," John Calipari said. "I didn't believe Brad should be treated any different. I'm proud of the fact that he graduated in three years and gave himself this opportunity to play the next two seasons either here or at another university. He's worked really hard and he's gained the respect of our players because of his work ethic, his drive, his commitment to the game and his skills, so he's had my full support throughout this process."

Detroit went 11-20 last season in the first year under new coach Mike Davis and was hit with a postseason ban for 2020 in May as a result of failing to meet APR standards mandated by the NCAA.