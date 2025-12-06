Entering this week, Kentucky's best win on its résumé during the first month of the 2025-26 season came against Valparaiso, a team currently ranked No. 221 in the NET Rankings. In fact, all five of Kentucky's wins this season have come against opponents ranked in the lower half of the NET.

From 10,000 feet, all four of Kentucky's losses -- including a 94-59 loss to No. 11 Gonzaga at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday -- aren't a reason to go full-on panic mode, yet. Losing to Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina and Gonzaga is not the end of the world when those teams are expected to be in the mix for the national title.

However, peeling back the layers on the lack of production thus far from Kentucky's high-priced roster and factoring in the expectations for Year 2 of Mark Pope's tenure at his alma mater, you have an uncomfortable truth: The results, so far, aren't going to cut it.

"We have great young men and we're in a bad spot right now," Pope said.

Gonzaga didn't just beat Kentucky in front of a pro-Wildcat crowd. It dominated from start to finish in one of the most impressive and shocking results of the season. Kentucky shot 5 of 31 from the floor (3 of 20 from the 3-point line) during the first half and didn't make its first field goal until nearly nine minutes into the game.

College basketball power rankings: Iowa State jumps to No. 2 heading into showdown at Purdue Kyle Boone

The Wildcats missed their first 10 shots, which was the most consecutive misses to open a game for UK in the last eight seasons, per the ESPN broadcast. By the time the first half was over, Pope's team had made more free throws (seven) than field goals.

The second half wasn't much better, either. Kentucky finished 16 of 60 (26.7%) from the floor and 7 of 34 (20.6%) from the 3-point line. The 26.7% from the floor marked Kentucky's worst shooting performance since 2006. The positive, if there is one, is that Kentucky did shoot better from the 3-point line in the last game against North Carolina, when Pope's team finished 1 of 13 from beyond the arc.

Kentucky is now off to its worst start since the shortened 2020-21 season, when John Calipari's team started 1-6 before SEC play began. Before that, the last time Kentucky lost at least four games before SEC play started, you have to go back to the 2007-08 campaign, when the program started 6-7.

At a place like Kentucky, where results are measured in Final Four appearances and players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, those numbers aren't going to cut it now or anytime soon.

Kentucky caught lightning in a bottle during Pope's first season at the helm. Kentucky upset Duke in the Champions Classic, had an incredible comeback win over Gonzaga in Seattle and defeated Louisville at home with a roster that didn't include a single returning scholarship player. In fact, in Pope's first SEC game, Kentucky defeated eventual national champion Florida 106-100 in one of the most entertaining games of the year.

Gonzaga is going to be a team that plays deep into the NCAA Tournament, so there's no shame in Kentucky losing to them. The Bulldogs have the perfect recipe, led by star big man Graham Ike, to do some serious damage during the next few months. This game was just as important for Gonzaga's résumé, as Kentucky is currently the last-ranked team remaining on its schedule.

Kentucky still has plenty of chances for redemption, with games upcoming against No. 22 Indiana and No. 23 St. John's this month until the calendar flips to 2026. Kentucky also isn't playing at full strength. Star transfer Jayden Quaintance, a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, has yet to appear in a game this season, and his timeline to return is unclear after recovering from offseason ACL surgery.

Earlier this week marked the end of the honeymoon phase for Pope at his alma mater. After this result, it might be time for some serious intervention before things go south quickly.