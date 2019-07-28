Kentucky basketball recruiting: B.J. Boston, five-star prospect in 2020 class, commits to Wildcats
The Wildcats have their first pledge in the 2020 class, and it's a big one
Kentucky coach John Calipari made a big splash on the recruiting trail Saturday by reeling in his first commitment of the 2020 class. Five-star guard Brandon Boston Jr., a long-time UK target who was coming off an official visit to Lexington, pledged to the Wildcats over Duke, Florida, Alabama and more than two dozen other offers in total.
Boston, a 6-foot-6, 175-pound shooting guard who will play his senior year at high school powerhouse Sierra Canyon in California, is rated in the 247Sports Composite as the No. 10 overall player in the class and the No. 2 overall shooting guard.
"I'm going to Kentucky and I picked them because I think it's what best fits me," Boston told 247Sports of his decision, adding that Kentucky's culture and how the coaches push their players to another level appealed to him.
Boston built his reputation as a stupendously gifted scorer on the EYBL circuit for the AOT Running Rebels, an AAU team from his home state of Georgia. In EYBL play in the 17U division this past season, he ranked tied for ninth in points scored per game at 20.8.
Boston's pledge lays the foundation for what should again be another highly-rated recruiting class for Kentucky in 2020. He is the first pledge of the cycle for the Wildcats, but certainly not the last as they'll likely need to fill multiple spots due to expected NBA departures next offseason.
