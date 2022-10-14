Kentucky's Big Blue Madness tipoff event for the upcoming basketball season got started with a bang Friday when the Wildcats received a commitment from five-star center Aaron Bradshaw. Ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect and top center in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, Bradshaw picked Kentucky over Louisville, Texas, UCLA, USC and an opportunity to play for the G League Ignite.

Bradshaw is 7-footer from Roselle, New Jersey, who stood out for his play this summer with the New Jersey Scholars.

Bradshaw is the only big in UK's 2023 class at the moment. According to 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein, he projects as "a 7-footer who can stretch the floor vertically and to the arc, be a rim-runner, and versatile defender who both protects the rim and can move his feet on the perimeter."

Here is more from Finkelstein's scouting report on Bradshaw:

Bradshaw has elite tools for a developing modern day big with size, mobility, fluidity, multiple bounces, good hands, use of his left, signs of a budding jump hook, a high release in the lane, and a very soft touch that extends out to the arc. He's also one of the best rim protectors in the country. His motor, which was a concern as an underclassman, has made consistent strides over the years. Physically, he has high and narrow shoulders on a frame that needs to bulk up in order to hold his position on both ends of the floor. He can struggle to plant and pivot when asked to reverse the ball as a trailer, lacks a reliable niche to his individual offense (although he's yet to be showcased as a team's primary option), and seems to have questionable awareness at times. He puts up good rebounding numbers and shows flashes of getting balls above the rim, but has other moments when he relies on his length instead of truly going to get the ball. While the consistency of his motor and overall productivity are still works in progress, they're clearly trending in the right direction.

His commitment bumped Kentucky from No. 5 to No. 2 in the 247Sports Team Rankings and gave the Wildcats four commitments for the class. With five-star prospects Justin Edwards and Robert Dillingham and four-star prospect Reed Sheppard also part of the class, UK's 2023 haul ranks second behind only Duke with plenty of time still left in the recruiting cycle.