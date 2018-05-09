Kentucky basketball recruiting: Flashy five-star Tyrese Maxey commits to join UK in 2019

Kentucky continues to stock up on its future, and most notably, it's doing so with a dynamic cast of incoming players.

That's a fresh change of pace after the accumulation of 2016 and 2017's recruiting classes resulted in an overload of frontcourt options. A cram of 6-foot-9-type of prospects wasn't a long-term winning strategy for Kentucky last season (though injuries did occur, and having depth wound up being important).

Wednesday afternoon brought more roster variety to Big Blue Nation.

John Calipari's haul for the class of 2019 bumped up to No. 1 in the rankings when five-star point guard Tyrese Maxey pledged for UK. Maxey's commitment leapfrogged the Wildcats past UCLA for the top spot in 247 Sports' rankings. (UK is No. 2, behind Duke, in the 2018 rankings.)

I WILL BE COMMITTING TO.........🤐 pic.twitter.com/RMyeEuaZrw — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) May 9, 2018

While Kentucky has benefited from unexpected five-star commitments before (Kevin Knox being among the most shocking), this was not that. In the Crystal Ball predictions for Maxey, 92 percent of recruiting analysts had Maxey to UK as of Wednesday morning. Kentucky beat Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma State and Texas.

So who is this kid? As you can see in the video above this story, he's a lot of fun.

Maxey can score in bunches, works well on and off the ball and has a good 3-point stroke. Athletic, with a strong body, he's a bolt of offensive production. His best attribute might be his creativity as a scorer -- and yet he is not a selfish player. A combo guard, for sure, and someone who has earned his five-star reputation.

Kentucky already had top-10 recruit Ashton Hagans and four-star small forward D.J. Jeffries committed for 2019. Hagans, like Maxey, had/has been subject to rumors of reclassifying. But it looks like UK will dodge cluster in the backcourt that's similar to what Kentucky endured last season with its big men.

Kentucky is set up well for next season, despite its annual export of prospects to the NBA. Elite point guard Immanuel Quickley should command the offense, and four-star shooting guard Tyler Herro joins power forward E.J. Montgomery and five-star wing Keldon Johnson in the class. Plus, Quade Green -- who could break out as a sophomore -- will be back in Lexington. Jemarl Baker will factor in, too, particularly because of his 3-point shooting ability.

Ultimately, Kentucky fans -- as is the case every year -- have insurance for the future in Maxey. He's already good enough to earn minutes at the college level now, so he could have very little adjustment time for the Wildcats.

John Calipari has recruited every position well, but there's something about the way he can recruit and develop point guards and combo guards that make his teams dangerous. Maxey is of that mold. It would be surprising if he wasn't a vital part of UK's offense come 2019-2020.