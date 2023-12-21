Kentucky made another big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, when highly touted small forward Billy Richmond announced his commitment. He chose the Wildcats over Alabama, LSU and Memphis. Richmond is a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 24 overall player in his class, per 247Sports. He is considered a five-star player in the 247Sports Composite.

He is Kentucky's fifth commitment of the class, bolstering UK's place at No. 2 in the 247Sports Team Rankings behind only Duke. Richmond is the only true wing among the Wildcats' 2024 commitments, which could give him a path to early playing time, depending on who returns from this season's roster.

At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Richmond is not yet a consistent 3-point shooter but has the physical tools to make an early impact. Here is the scouting report on his game from 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein:

Richmond is a big and athletic lefty wing with developing guard skills. He's highly competitive and plays with a high-motor and attacking mentality. Athletically, he runs very well, is an explosive leaper, and can rise-up through contact with a lot of sheer force. He has a naturally stronger frame, in both his upper and lower body, and plenty of room to keep adding muscle. He plays a drive-first style with the ball in his hands. He gets downhill extremely well when driving to his dominant left side, is a constant threat to make a big play in transition, and capable of finishing with a variety of power, explosiveness, and touch. He's now creating for others at an increasingly frequent rate, but can be a bit turnover prone in the process. While he's a little more controlled, and less dynamic, with the ball in his right hand, the biggest inconsistency in his skill-set is his outside shooting.

Richmond's father, who is also named Billy Richmond, played for Kentucky coach John Calipari at Memphis from 2002 to 2024.