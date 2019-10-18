Kentucky basketball recruiting: Wildcats land five-star Class of 2021 guard Devin Askew
Askew is a top-10 player in the 2021 class who could reclassify to be eligible in 2020
The rich got a little bit richer on Thursday night as five-star guard Devin Askew, the No. 10 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the Class of 2021, committed to the Kentucky Wildcats. Askew made visits to Louisville, Arizona and Memphis, but the Wildcats -- who offered this summer and made a spirited push for him in recent months -- won out.
The 6-foot-3 Askew is the first top-50 recruit in the 2021 class to have already made a commitment, which itself is interesting. Adding to the intrigue is speculation that the blue-chip combo guard could reclassify to the 2020 class, which would qualify him to be at UK in the fall of 2020. Kentucky already has the No. 2 recruiting class in 2020 with four commitments from top-50 prospects.
Another level to Askew's recruitment centers around what it means for Kentucky and its current pursuit of blue-chippers in 2020. If Askew does indeed reclassify, as many expect, it could have a ripple effect on current guard targets like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green. With Askew projecting more as a point guard -- the same position Cunningham favors -- it's possible the Wildcats have knowingly put themselves in a tough spot with regard to Cunningham, the No. 2 player in the 2020 class.
If Askew reclassifies to 2020 he would join a loaded recruiting class led by five-stars Terrence Clark and B.J. Boston as well as four-stars Lance Ware and Cam'Ron Fletcher.
