One takeaway stood out above the rest after watching Kentucky's four-game romp through the GLOBL JAM in Toronto last month: thank goodness Antonio Reeves came back. At least that must have been what UK fans were thinking as Reeves hit an absurd 56.3% of his 3-pointers while leading the Wildcats to a 4-0 record during the exhibition tour.

Reeves showed why he is so critical to Kentucky's 2023-24 outlook as he earned MVP honors while averaging 23 points per game and spearheading UK's series of victories over under-23 squads representing Africa, Canada and Germany. He is the only returning player who has started a game for the Wildcats, and his presence is critical for UK given the roster's youth.

With the Aug. 1 commitment of Croatian center Zvonimir Ivisic, UK is set to have eight scholarship freshmen on its roster this season. Even by the standards of 15th-year coach John Calipari, who has built a program around freshman talent, that's a hefty number.

And it's coming in an era when college basketball is more veteran-oriented and less-reliant on freshmen than at any point in recent memory. Thus, Reeves' decision to return following an offseason of flirting with leaving stands out as the most positive roster development of UK's 2023 offseason.

As college basketball's offseason player movement cycle comes to a crawl, it's time to start breaking down the rosters of the sport's top programs. For this installment, we're taking a look at Kentucky and trying to decipher what the lineup could look like when the season begins for the Wildcats, who are ranked No. 16 in the CBS Sports early Top 25 And 1 rankings.

John Calipari has coached at Kentucky since 2009, but this season might be the most critical. Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander break down the Wildcats in our Summer Shootaround series. Subscribe to Eye on College Basketball, which is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and wherever else you listen to podcasts.

Projected starting lineup

1. D.J. Wagner

6-3 | 175 | Fr.

Wagner finished the 2023 recruiting cycle ranked No. 6 in the class, according to 247Sports. He is the son of former NBA guard Dajuan Wagner, who Calipari coached at Memphis. He's also the grandson of Louisville legend Milt Wagner. The third-generation star flashed his offensive playmaking prowess in Toronto, averaging 14 points and 4.8 assists during the trip. When he signed, Calipari described Wagner as a "versatile scorer" who is "equally as tough on defense."

6-6 | 200 | So.

Outside of Reeves, Thiero is the only scholarship returner on Kentucky's roster. He didn't commit until May of last year but found the floor in 20 games as a true freshman, logging 9.5 minutes per contest. He was a starter during the GLOBL JAM but must fight to keep that distinction as the freshmen acclimate to Calipari's system. His physicality and versatility differentiate him from the other guards and give him the chance to shine as a defender and rebounder.

3. Antonio Reeves

6-5 | 205 | Fifth year

After transferring in from Illinois State last season, Reeves evolved into Kentucky's offensive engine as the season progressed. In the 18 games between Jan. 7 and March 10, he averaged 16.9 points per game on 41% 3-point shooting. Reeves started just 14 of 34 games in his first season with the program but seems like a lock to start full-time and play 30 or more minutes per game this season. He's the only veteran in the back court and will be depended on for leadership and efficient production.

4. Justin Edwards

6-8 | 190 | Fr.

As the nation's No. 3 prospect, Edwards edged out his teammates for the distinction of highest-ranked prospect in UK's loaded freshman class. His length and versatility sets him apart from the guards in the class as he's a wing with the ability to play the four. Given the relatively lean makeup of UK's roster, it stands to reason he'll log time at power forward. Edwards averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds during the GLOBL JAM.

"I really like how active he is defensively and his desire to rebound every ball," Calipari said when Edwards signed. "He already has a great understanding that he can positively impact winning without scoring."

6-9 | 225 | Graduate student

The unceremonious ending to Bob Huggins' coaching tenure at West Virginia opened the door for Mitchell to transfer outside the normal portal window. The Mountaineers' misfortune became Kentucky's jackpot when he picked the Wildcats in late June. Mitchell averaged 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for WVU last season after stints at UMass and Texas.

He's not a hefty bruiser like departed star center Oscar Tshiebwe. But he is skilled and can space the floor in ways Tshiebwe couldn't. Case in point: he's a career 34.7% 3-point shooter and made 8 of 18 tries from deep during the GLOBL JAM. He should help open up the floor for UK's talented guards.

Bench

Reed Sheppard

6-3 | 180 | Fr.

Sheppard emerged as a surprise on the Toronto trip. Amid a slow offensive start in the opener, he dished out six assists and picked up two steals in 17 minutes. Over the next two games, he scored 14 and 18 points while continuing to thrive in other areas. He finished as UK's leader in assists at 5.8 per game while also grabbing 1.8 steals and blocking 1.3 shots per game.

Sheppard is the son of Kentucky legend Jeff Sheppard, but the four-star prospect is far more than a nice legacy story. He will challenge for a starting role.

"He's here because he's a really good player who can help this team win," Calipari said.

Aaron Bradshaw

7-0 | 210 | Fr.

Following Tshiebwe's decision to turn pro, the path to a significant early role seemed clear for Bradshaw. Then came word in June that he is expected to miss the start of the season because of a fractured foot. The injury presents conditioning challenges, meaning Bradshaw could face a lengthy ramp-up process even after he's cleared.

Then, there's the question of whether a player who landed at No. 12 in a 2024 CBS Sports NBA Mock Draft will have the appetite to risk further injury to play a partial season of college basketball when a professional payday is looming. What, if anything, UK gets from Bradshaw in the 2023-24 season is the biggest question looming over this roster entering the year.

Rob Dillingham

6-2 | 160 | Fr.

Ranked the No. 20 prospect in the class, Dillingham just missed on five-star status in the 247Sports rankings. Still, he should have ample opportunity to contribute as a freshman. Though he struggled shooting in the exhibition tour (31%), Dillingham dished out 3.5 assists per game vs. just 1.3 turnovers.

"Rob has the ability to make good decisions, can create for others or get his own shot," Calipari said when he signed. "He can make contested layups, which opens the court for him offensively."

6-11 | 225 | So.

Onyenso was a late addition to UK's 2022 recruiting class, played in just 16 games as a true freshman and entered the transfer portal after the season. Ultimately, he chose to return. After Tshiebwe turned pro and the Wildcats whiffed on Hunter Dickinson in the portal, the outlook for Onyenso improved a bit before he injured his foot in a practice before the GLOBL JAM.

Given Bradshaw's uncertain health situation, there's at least a chance he could factor prominently into UK's rotation. If he does, expect him to swat a bunch of shots. In just 111 minutes last season, he racked up 16 blocks, which equates to 5.8 blocks per 40 minutes.

Depth



Jordan Burks | 6-9 | 190 | Fr.

Joey Hart | 6-5 | 180 | Fr.

Zvonimir Ivisic | 7-1 | 220 | Fr.

Burks and Hart were three-star prospects, while Ivisic was a late addition from Croatia whose lengthy frame will be useful in practice. Ultimately, this trio seems unlikely to crack the rotation in 2023-24. But they each have a chance to develop into long-term contributors, if they stick around. Of the three, Burks appears to have the best shot at playing early since he logged 17.3 minutes per game during the GLOBL JAM.