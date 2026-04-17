Mark Pope is entering his third season in Lexington, Ky., as the 2026-27 Kentucky basketball season could be a defining one for the alum. Each of the prior five Kentucky coaches -- who lasted at least three seasons -- all made, at least, the Elite Eight by their third seasons with the program. Pope's predecessor, John Calipari, won the national championship in his third year, so there are high expectations for the Cats as the 2026 college basketball transfer portal is now open. Pope landed Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen from the portal in each of the last two years. But the seniors, who were UK's top two scorers in 2025-26, are now theoretically out of eligibility, though Aberdeen has committed to Florida via the portal and is fighting for a fifth year.

Pope is now tasked with replenishing the 2026 Kentucky basketball roster by tapping back into the college basketball transfer portal once again as last season's Wildcats lost 70% of their scoring from the prior year. If you love the Wildcats, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at CatsPause, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Kentucky.

The team of insiders at CatsPause.com are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Kentucky basketball coaching transition and roster changes. CatsPause has built a solid reputation over its 20+ years covering the Wildcats, and has deep-rooted sources inside and around the Kentucky athletic department. And right now, CatsPause is offering 60% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

CatsPause already has news out on who is coming and going on the Kentucky basketball roster. Head to CatsPause.com now to see the latest updates.

Kentucky basketball roster news

The Wildcats have just one commitment from a recruit, and that's courtesy of Mason Williams, a four-star guard who is the son of former NBA All-Star Mo Williams. The 12th-ranked point guard in his class would be a start in replacing the starting backcourt of Oweh and Aberdeen, even if the latter attempts to prolong his college career.

Including Aberdeen, Kentucky has seen seven players enter the transfer portal, most notably shooting guard Collin Chandler. Andrija Jelavic has already committed to Ohio State. Mouhamed Dioubate, Brandon Garrison, Jasper Johnson and Jaland Lowe are in the portal as well. Talented forward Jayden Quaintance, who appeared in just four games for Kentucky this season due to a knee injury, has declared for the NBA Draft.

The Wildcats landed their first portal addition on April 15 when Washington point guard Zoom Diallo committed. Diallo is ranked as the No. 26 overall player in the portal via 247Sports and the No. 7 point guard. One potential big fish that Pope can still land is No. 1 overall high school recruit Tyran Stokes, who has Kentucky among his favorites. Get the latest Kentucky basketball roster news at CatsPause.

How to get insider Kentucky basketball roster updates

Pope is expected to go after some big names in the transfer portal, and the CatsPause staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at CatsPause.com.

Who are the top names Kentucky basketball is pursuing under coach Mark Pope? Go to CatsPause.com to see their insider information, all from a staff who has deep-rooted ties inside the Kentucky program, and find out.

And remember, CatsPause.com is offering 60% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

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