The Kentucky Wildcats' season came to an end with a loss to Tennessee in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, but it was a successful first year under head coach Mark Pope. They had not made a Sweet 16 appearance since 2019, and Pope had never won an NCAA Tournament game prior to this season. He took over for John Calipari following a first-round loss to Oakland in the Big Dance last year. The Wildcats finished with a 24-12 record, including a 10-8 mark in the best conference in college basketball despite playing at full strength in just seven games.

Pope heavily used the college basketball transfer portal to craft his first Kentucky basketball roster. Six key players have exhausted their eligibility, so Pope will target college basketball transfers in the coming weeks. If you love the Wildcats, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at CatsPause, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Kentucky.

The team of insiders at CatsPause.com are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Kentucky basketball coaching transition and roster changes. CatsPause has built a solid reputation over its 20+ years covering the Wildcats, and has deep-rooted sources inside and around the Kentucky athletic department. And right now, CatsPause is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

CatsPause already has news out on who is coming and going on the Kentucky basketball roster. Head to CatsPause.com now to see the latest updates.

Kentucky basketball roster news

The Wildcats had zero players on their roster when Pope was hired last April, and he was recruiting players after the portal had already been open for one month. He has a full recruiting cycle under his belt this time, along with more time to work the portal. Pope will be dealing with another roster overhaul, as four starters are among the six players who are out of eligibility.

Jaxson Robinson, Lamont Butler, Amari Williams and Andrew Carr are all graduating this spring, while sharpshooting sixth man Koby Brea is also departing. Ansley Almonor was another contributor off the bench who is out of eligibility. Guard Kerr Kriisa missed the majority of the season due to an injury, and he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Leading scorer Otega Oweh is expected to test the NBA draft waters, but he could return as Pope's best player. The Wildcats also have several young players returning along with bringing in the nation's No. 6 recruiting class that features a pair of top-30 players. Pope is already targeting multiple players from the portal, including San Diego State's Magoon Gwath and Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako. Get the latest Kentucky basketball roster news at CatsPause.

How to get insider Kentucky basketball roster updates

Pope is expected to go after some big names in the transfer portal, and the CatsPause staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at CatsPause.com.

Who are the top names Kentucky basketball is pursuing under coach Mark Pope? Go to CatsPause.com to see their insider information, all from a staff who has deep-rooted ties inside the Kentucky program, and find out.

And remember, CatsPause.com is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to CatsPause.com. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.