Despite having no points from returning players during his inaugural season at Kentucky, Mark Pope's first season in Lexington was a success. Now, he'll hope to build off the team's Sweet 16 experience, although he'll have to do it with a new cast of characters on the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball roster. Five of the team's top six scorers are seniors now out of eligibility, so Pope will attack the college basketball transfer portal in addition to retaining top Kentucky basketball recruits. There are high expectations for the Kentucky Wildcats' incoming recruits, which include Jasper Johnson, Malachi Moreno and Acaden Lewis.

The Wildcats have had just one player enter the transfer portal, with that being Kerr Kriisa. Due to a season-ending foot injury, he played in only nine games for UK this past season, which followed one year at West Virginia, after beginning his college career with three seasons at Arizona. Kriisa will play his sixth and final college season at Cincinnati as he's already committed to the Bearcats. Of the seven seniors on Mark Pope's inaugural Kentucky Wildcats roster, Kriisa is the only one who had any eligibility remaining.

A huge addition, in multiple ways, for Pope came via Mouhamed Dioubate committing to the Wildcats from the portal on April 7. Not only do the Cats get a former four-star recruit with two years of college experience, but they also weaken a rival as Dioubate is leaving the University of Alabama. The 6-foot-7 forward brings a defensive presence as he ranked among the top three on the Tide in rebounds, steals and blocks per game, despite being just eighth on Bama in minutes per game. Pope also got a first-hand look at how Dioubate can impact a game as he had 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in Alabama's SEC Tournament victory over Kentucky last month. Get the latest Kentucky basketball roster news at CatsPause.

