The college basketball transfer portal is open, and Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope used the portal to completely rebuild his roster last season. The Wildcats didn't have a single scholarship player left on the roster after John Calipari's sudden departure led to Pope being hired from BYU. However, they managed to land 10 commitments in the portal and almost all of those players played a crucial role in delivering Kentucky its first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2019.

Now, the portal is open once again and Pope is hitting it hard with seven players leaving the program this offseason. He's already landed four commitments in the transfer portal, but the Wildcats don't appear to be done yet. So who are some of the top Kentucky basketball transfer targets? If you love the Wildcats, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at CatsPause, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Kentucky.

Kentucky basketball roster news

Pope didn't really have time to recruit incoming high schoolers last season because of when he was hired, but the Wildcats do have three commitments from top-35 prospects in the Class of 2025. Jasper Johnson, Malachi Moreno and Acaden Lewis all have NBA upside and could have an opportunity to make an immediate impact for Kentucky, but Pope is still working the transfer portal relentlessly as well.

He's received four transfer commitments, led by five-star forward Jayden Quaintance from Arizona State. Quaintance was a top-10 recruit in the Class of 2024 and averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, earning All Big-12 Freshman and Defensive honors. He was ranked as a five-star prospect again in the 247Sports transfer rankings and he's expected to make an immediate impact, as are fellow transfers Kam Williams, Jaland Lowe and Mouhamed Dioubate. Get the latest Kentucky basketball roster news at CatsPause.

