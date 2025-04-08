The Kentucky Wildcats were unable to beat rival Tennessee for a third time this season in the Sweet 16, but they finished with an optimistic first season under head coach Mark Pope. He built his first Kentucky basketball roster from scratch, with the college basketball transfer portal playing a vital role. Pope has less work to do this offseason than he did last year, as he signed nine transfers in one month after taking the job following John Calipari's departure to Arkansas. However, he is replacing six key players in the Kentucky basketball lineup who have exhausted their eligibility.

Starting point guard Lamont Butler, starting shooting guard Jaxson Robinson, starting forward Andrew Carr and starting center Amari Williams are among those who are departing. Which college basketball transfers is Pope targeting as key replacements? If you love the Wildcats, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at CatsPause, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Kentucky.

The team of insiders at CatsPause.com are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Kentucky basketball coaching transition and roster changes. CatsPause has built a solid reputation over its 20+ years covering the Wildcats, and has deep-rooted sources inside and around the Kentucky athletic department. And right now, CatsPause is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

CatsPause already has news out on who is coming and going on the Kentucky basketball roster. Head to CatsPause.com now to see the latest updates.

Kentucky basketball roster news

Pope has signed three incoming freshmen in five-star guard Jasper Johnson, five-star McDonald's All-American center Malachi Moreno and four-star point guard Acaden Lewis. It is hard to rely solely on freshmen to go deep in the NCAA Tournament though, so the transfer portal can provide important experience to the roster. Along with those who have exhausted their eligibility, Kentucky is also losing point guard Kerr Kriisa as an outgoing transfer following an injury-riddled season with the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have likely found their starting point guard for the 2025-26 campaign, as they landed a commitment from Pittsburgh transfer Jaland Lowe on Saturday. Lowe earned Third-Team All-ACC honors as he averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 5.5 assists per game in 31 games. Pope has also earned a commitment from Tulane transfer Kam Williams, and Kentucky has been linked to USC transfer Wesley Yates, who entered the portal on Saturday. Get the latest Kentucky basketball roster news at CatsPause.

How to get insider Kentucky basketball roster updates

Pope is expected to go after some big names in the transfer portal, and the CatsPause staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at CatsPause.com.

Who are the top names Kentucky basketball is pursuing under coach Mark Pope? Go to CatsPause.com to see their insider information, all from a staff who has deep-rooted ties inside the Kentucky program, and find out.

And remember, CatsPause.com is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to CatsPause.com. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.