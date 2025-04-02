Despite having no returning scholarship players, Mark Pope's first season as the head coach of Kentucky basketball yielded 24 victories, a No. 3 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, and the program's first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2019. The college basketball transfer portal was a major part of Pope's success in Year One, and now that it's open again, the expectation is he'll hit the Kentucky basketball recruiting trail hard once again. Who are the top Kentucky basketball transfer targets in this cycle?

The portal closes on April 22 and with five key pieces of Kentucky's rotation running out of eligibility this offseason, Pope needs reinforcements. Kentucky signed three top-35 recruits nationally in the Class of 2025 and has already received a commitment from Tulane forward Kam Williams.

While Pope and the Wildcats are expected to make big moves in the college basketball transfer portal over the next three weeks, they did receive some disappointing news earlier in the week with Kerr Kriisa entering the portal. The Estonian guard played three seasons at Arizona and one at West Virginia before transferring to Kentucky last offseason. However, he was only able to play in nine games because of a foot injury and he's expected to receive a medical redshirt that will give him one more season of eligibility.

The loss of Kriisa, starting point guard Lamont Butler, combo guard Jaxon Robinson and shooting guard Koby Brea (the latter three to graduation) has created a clear need at guard for Kentucky. Thus far, the team at CatsPause has confirmed that Kentucky has been in contact with TCU point guard Frankie Collins, Sam Houston State guard Lamar Wilkerson, Syracuse guard Elijah Moore and Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. early in the process. Get the latest Kentucky basketball roster news at CatsPause.

