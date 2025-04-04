The Kentucky Wildcats were as active in the college basketball transfer portal as any team in the country last year after hiring head coach Mark Pope to replace John Calipari. Pope signed nine Kentucky basketball transfers in one month, putting together the No. 5 portal class nationally in the 247Sports rankings. Six of those players have exhausted their eligibility, while Kerr Kriisa is back in the college basketball portal after an injury-riddled season. Pope has less work to do than he did last offseason, but he still needs to find talent from the portal as he builds the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball roster.

The portal opened on March 24 and will remain open until April 22, so there are still players that could choose to leave their current schools. Which Kentucky basketball recruits are on Pope's radar? If you love the Wildcats, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at CatsPause, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Kentucky.

The team of insiders at CatsPause.com are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Kentucky basketball coaching transition and roster changes. CatsPause has built a solid reputation over its 20+ years covering the Wildcats, and has deep-rooted sources inside and around the Kentucky athletic department. And right now, CatsPause is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

CatsPause already has news out on who is coming and going on the Kentucky basketball roster. Head to CatsPause.com now to see the latest updates.

Kentucky basketball roster news

Kentucky had been considered the heavy favorite to land San Diego State transfer portal target Magoon Gwath, but he announced Tuesday night that he will be returning to the Aztecs. Gwath was ranked the No. 4 center by 247Sports after winning the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. The Wildcats have several holes to fill in their frontcourt due to the departures of Amari Williams, Andrew Carr and Ansley Almonor.

They are also losing guards Jaxson Robinson, Lamont Butler and Koby Brea, but leading scorer Otega Oweh joins Collin Chandler, Trent Noah, Travis Perry and Brandon Garrison as returners. Kentucky has already earned a commitment from Tulane wing Kam Williams, who averaged 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a member of the AAC All-Freshman team this past season. Williams has three years of eligibility remaining, so he is a key addition for Pope's staff. Get the latest Kentucky basketball roster news at CatsPause.

How to get insider Kentucky basketball roster updates

Pope is expected to go after some big names in the transfer portal, and the CatsPause staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at CatsPause.com.

Who are the top names Kentucky basketball is pursuing under coach Mark Pope? Go to CatsPause.com to see their insider information, all from a staff who has deep-rooted ties inside the Kentucky program, and find out.

And remember, CatsPause.com is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to CatsPause.com. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.