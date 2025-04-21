The Kentucky Wildcats will try to snap an 11-year Final Four drought under second-year head coach Mark Pope next season. He led Kentucky to a 24-12 record and a Sweet 16 appearance in his first year at the helm following John Calipari's departure. The Wildcats will lose multiple key contributors to graduation, but Pope has proven he can build the Kentucky basketball roster by using the college basketball transfer portal. While he had to form last year's roster from scratch, Pope has a much better foundation to build a strong Kentucky basketball lineup this offseason.

The Wildcats have already landed multiple college basketball transfers, and the Kentucky basketball coaching staff continues to pursue other big names. If you love the Wildcats, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at CatsPause, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Kentucky.

The team of insiders at CatsPause.com are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Kentucky basketball coaching transition and roster changes. CatsPause has built a solid reputation over its 20+ years covering the Wildcats, and has deep-rooted sources inside and around the Kentucky athletic department. And right now, CatsPause is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

CatsPause already has news out on who is coming and going on the Kentucky basketball roster. Head to CatsPause.com now to see the latest updates.

Kentucky basketball roster news

A pair of Wildcats have already announced that they will return next season, as center Brandon Garrison and guard Collin Chandler will be back in Lexington. Chandler averaged 5.5 points in 15.1 minutes per game across his final 11 contests, scoring 18 points in three NCAA Tournament games. Trent Noah, Travis Perry and leading scorer Otega Oweh are eligible to return, but Oweh is going through the NBA Draft process while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

Kerr Kriisa transferred to Cincinnati following an injury-plagued season with Kentucky, making him the only outgoing transfer. Pope has earned four transfer commitments in Kam Williams (Tulane), Jaland Lowe (Pittsburgh), Mouhamed Dioubate (Alabama) and Jayden Quaintance (Arizona State). The Wildcats are reportedly in the mix for Auburn transfer Chad Baker-Mazara, who helped the Tigers reach the Final Four by averaging 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. Get the latest Kentucky basketball roster news at CatsPause.

How to get insider Kentucky basketball roster updates

Pope is expected to go after some big names in the transfer portal, and the CatsPause staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at CatsPause.com.

Who are the top names Kentucky basketball is pursuing under coach Mark Pope? Go to CatsPause.com to see their insider information, all from a staff who has deep-rooted ties inside the Kentucky program, and find out.

And remember, CatsPause.com is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to CatsPause.com. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.