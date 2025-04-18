The 2025-26 Kentucky basketball season will mark 11 years since Kentucky's last Final Four appearance, the second-longest drought in program history. Perhaps that's part of the reason why John Calipari is in Arkansas and Mark Pope is back at his alma mater, looking to build off a successful first year in Lexington. The Wildcats went 24-12, ranked as high as No. 4 in the AP Poll and made the Sweet 16. Year 2 of the Mark Pope Era has even higher expectations, starting with Kentucky having the No. 4 incoming class, per 247Sports' rankings.

That Kentucky basketball recruiting class includes recruits Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno, who are both four stars. Johnson is the No. 5 combo guard prospect in the nation from Atlanta, while Moreno is the No. 3 center who is a local product from Georgetown, Ky. With six departing seniors, however, there is still work to be done to complete the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball roster.

While there was a mass exodus from Lexington, Ky., last offseason, the Wildcats are on pace to bring in more players from the transfer portal than the number they lose this offseason. They've already landed four transfers from across the country in Mouhamed Dioubate, Jayden Quaintance, Jaland Lowe and Kam Williams. Quaintance is the headliner of the group, after making both the Big 12 All-Freshman and All-Defense teams last year at Arizona State. He averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks and was the No. 1 center in the portal.

Kentucky is also scouring the lower levels of college basketball for talent as it has contacted Division II player, Elyjah Freeman, from the portal. He played for Lincoln Memorial last season as the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 18.9 points and 8.7 rebounds. Kentucky assistant coach, Mikhail McLean, has been in contact with Freeman, but the player has also shown interest in staying local. Part of Lincoln Memorial's campus is in Knoxville, Tenn., and Freeman has also scheduled a visit to the Tennessee Volunteers.

