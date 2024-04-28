Mark Pope became Kentucky's 23rd men's head basketball coach after John Calipari accepted the head position at Arkansas. Pope, who spent his last five seasons as the head coach at BYU, is no stranger to Lexington since he was a captain of the 1996 Kentucky national champion team. Pope got his first head coaching opportunity at Utah Valley before leaving for BYU. The BYU Cougars had at least 19 wins in all five of his seasons there while making an appearance in the AP Top 25 in four of those five years. What can Kentucky basketball fans expect in his return to Lexington? What effect will his presence have on the Kentucky basketball players?

When Calipari left, the entire Kentucky basketball roster left with him. All of Kentucky's scholarship players from the 2023-24 season either entered the college basketball transfer portal, NBA Draft or were out of eligibility. Pope had to work quickly to shape a roster, which is still under construction for the 2024-25 Kentucky season. Calipari had a 76.9 win percentage over 15 seasons at Kentucky, so Kentucky fans' expectations will remain high.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

Kentucky has officially lost Joey Hart, a 6-foot-5 guard who entered the transfer portal after last season. Hart was a finalist for Indiana's Mr. Basketball in his senior season and has transferred back to his home state, playing for Ball State University. Hart only appeared in seven games as a freshman at Kentucky, but could have seen an expanded role with the totally revamped roster at Kentucky.

Reed Sheppard, the reigning SEC Rookie of the Year, highlights the four Kentucky basketball players who have declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Ugonna Onyenso, Rob Dillingham and Justin Edwards have also declared. Antonio Reeves, the team's leading scorer, is out of eligibility and will also go pro. Pope hasn't had any time to ease into returning to his alma mater as he continues to try to fill Kentucky's roster for a program with lofty expectations every season. Kentucky has made the NCAA Tournament the last three seasons and 29 of the last 33 years and those expectations won't change for fans with Pope taking over. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

Kentucky hosted 6-foot-9 Andrew Carr after the forward played his last two seasons at Wake Forest after spending his first two years at Delaware. Carr averaged 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds last season. He shot 52.6% from the floor and can also stretch the floor, averaging a made 3-pointer while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc last season. The Wildcats continue to revamp their entire roster and Carr would be a strong addition as a five-year senior.

Carr ended his Wake Forest career with 31 points against Georgia in the NIT Tournament. He was battle-tested at Wake Forest against the ACC and those skills would certainly transfer over to the SEC if he commits to Kentucky. Carr is also drawing interest from Texas Tech among others, so his transfer portal updates will be one to monitor for Kentucky fans. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

