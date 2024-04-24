When John Calipari became the Kentucky men's basketball coach after the 2008-09 season, he overtook a program that hadn't made it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament in the last four seasons. Calipari made an immediate impact in guiding Kentucky to the Elite Eight in his first year, followed by a Final Four appearance and National Championship in his third season. After a move in which Calipari left Kentucky to become the Arkansas head coach, new Kentucky head coach Mark Pope finds himself in a similar position as when Calipari first started. Kentucky hasn't made it out of the second round of the NCAA Tournament in any of the last four years either.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

The 2024 Kentucky basketball roster took a hit when reigning SEC Rookie of the Year, Reed Sheppard, said he is entering the NBA Draft. Sheppard is a projected lottery pick, so this move was possible with or without Calipari as the head coach, but Calipari leaving will certainly make it more challenging to bring in a player of Sheppard's talent. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season while shooting 53.6% from the field. He was the team's third-leading scorer, but he made a huge impact on his ability to space the floor as one of the best 3-point shooters in the country.

Sheppard shot 52.1% from beyond the arc while ranking second on the team in made 3-pointers (75). Sheppard joins Kentucky players like Ugonna Onyenso, Rob Dillingham and Justin Edwards who have declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. D.J. Wagner has joined the extended list of Wildcats in the transfer portal as Kentucky is projected to lose its top 10 leading scorers from last season. Billy Richmond, the No. 22 recruit in the country, became the latest Kentucky signee to decommit when re-opening his recruitment on April 16 as Pope has a lot of work ahead in shaping the 2024-25 Kentucky men's basketball roster. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

Every player slated to return from Kentucky's 2023-24 roster played sparingly last year, so Pope needs to add impact players quickly. One of his former signees at BYU, guard Collin Chandler, has committed to join Pope at Kentucky. The Wildcats still have one remaining player from Calipari's 2024 recruiting class -- point guard Travis Perry, the No. 73 player in the nation, per 247Sports.

Jordan Burks, Brennan Canada, Kareem Watkins, Walker Horn, Grant Derbyshire are the other players who, as of now, are expected to return, though none averaged more than 2.0 points per game in 2023-24.

With at least eight scholarships available, Pope will actively look to add to the roster. For example, Pope reportedly has been in contact with TCU transfer JaKobe Coles, and he'll be looking at all options remaining in the 2024 recruiting class and the portal to be competitive immediately in Lexington. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

