The Kentucky basketball roster received positive news with the addition of Amari Williams from Drexel. Williams, a 6-foot-10 forward, averaged 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds last year at Drexel and was named the Coastal Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year along with being a CAA first-team all-conference selection. Williams considered schools such as Mississippi State and St. John's before transferring to Kentucky for his final college basketball season. Williams became the first upperclassman on Kentucky's 2024-25 roster after John Calipari left Kentucky for Arkansas and sent shockwaves throughout college basketball.

The move also sent all of the Kentucky basketball players with eligibility into the college basketball transfer portal. Mark Pope, who spent three years as a player at Kentucky, took over as head coach after coaching the last five years at BYU. Who else is Kentucky targeting in the transfer portal and which players can Wildcats fans hope to see in uniform next season? If you love the Wildcats, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at CatsPause, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Kentucky.

The team of insiders at CatsPause.com are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Kentucky basketball coaching transition and roster changes. CatsPause has built a solid reputation over its 20+ years covering the Wildcats, and has deep-rooted sources inside and around the Kentucky athletic department. And right now, CatsPause is offering 50% off the first year of an annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

The team at CatsPause has full coverage of who is coming and who is going on the Kentucky basketball roster. Head to CatsPause now to see all the insider info.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

Kentucky has officially lost Joey Hart, a 6-foot-5 guard who entered the transfer portal after last season. Hart was a finalist for Indiana's Mr. Basketball in his senior season and has transferred back to his home state, playing for Ball State University. Hart only appeared in seven games as a freshman at Kentucky, but could have seen an expanded role with the totally revamped roster at Kentucky.

Reed Sheppard, the reigning SEC Rookie of the Year, highlights the four Kentucky basketball players who have declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Ugonna Onyenso, Rob Dillingham and Justin Edwards have also declared. Antonio Reeves, the team's leading scorer, is out of eligibility and will also go pro. Pope hasn't had any time to ease into returning to his alma mater as he continues to try to fill Kentucky's roster for a program with lofty expectations every season. Kentucky has made the NCAA Tournament the last three seasons and 29 of the last 33 years and those expectations won't change for fans with Pope taking over. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

The 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster is going to be brand new, as Pope has already started piecing Kentucky basketball players together. Former top-40 recruit Collin Chandler officially became the first player of the Pope era last week, flipping his commitment from BYU to Kentucky while still on a two-year mission trip overseas. The 2022 recruit will return to the United States at the beginning of May and is expected to arrive in Lexington shortly after.

Pope hosted his first official visitor last weekend, with former Drexel forward Amari Williams committing to play for the Wildcats by the end of the weekend. Williams is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year from the Coastal Athletic Association, picking Kentucky over St. John's and Mississippi State. Four-star recruit Travis Perry remains committed as well, being the lone holdover from Calipari's 2024 Kentucky basketball recruiting class. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

How to get insider Kentucky basketball roster updates

Pope could also be bringing at least one big-time BYU player with him, so be sure to join CatsPause to see who that is and get the rest of the insider roster news.

Who are the top names Kentucky basketball is pursuing under coach Mark Pope, and what former BYU player could land in Lexington? Go to CatsPause to see their insider information, all from a team of reporters with years of experience covering the Wildcats, and find out. And reminder, CatsPause is offering 50% off the first year of an annual VIP membership*, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for a CatsPause annual subscription. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.