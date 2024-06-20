The John Calipari era is officially over at the University of Kentucky, and the Mark Pope era will get underway when the 2024-25 college basketball season tips off this fall. After 15 seasons in Lexington, Calipari moved on to Arkansas following the 2024 NCAA Tournament, while Pope was hired away from BYU to be his replacement. Several players followed Calipari to Fayetteville, leaving Pope with a Kentucky basketball roster that returned zero scholarship players from last season.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

Pope had to hit the ground running when he was named Kentucky's new head coach since several members of last year's Kentucky basketball roster have departed Lexington. Forward Zvonimir Ivisic is the first player to follow Calipari to Arkansas, and guard/small forward Adou Thiero followed after playing his past two seasons with Coach Cal. Aaron Bradshaw joined Ohio State, and guard Joey Hart will be on the Ball State roster next season. Point guard D.J. Wagner will follow Calipari to Arkansas.

Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Ugonna Onyenso have all made the final decision to declare for the Draft. Kentucky will also be without top scorers Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves next season since both players graduated. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

Pope and his staff got a massive boost when Jaxson Robinson withdrew from the 2024 NBA draft and committed to Kentucky. Robinson was BYU's leading scorer in 2023-24, and his familiarity with the system Pope is implementing should allow him to make an immediate impact in the SEC. Robinson averaged 14.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Cougars in 2023-24, and was rated as the No. 34 overall transfer prospect in the country by 247Sports.

On the high school side, Pope stayed local and signed two prospects. Lyon County (KY) point guard Travis Perry was the one Calipari recruit that stuck with Kentucky. 247Sports listed Perry as the No. 1 player in Kentucky and No. 79 overall player in the country. Pope also signed Harlan County (KY) small forward Trent Noah, who was ranked the No. 2 player in Kentucky and 110th overall player in the country. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

