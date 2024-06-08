The Wildcats officially announced Mark Pope as its newest Kentucky basketball head coach on April 12, hiring him as a replacement for John Calipari, who left for Arkansas after 15 seasons in Lexington. Pope hired four assistant coaches shortly after taking the job, including Baylor assistant Alvin Brooks III, former Georgia head coach Mark Fox, BYU assistant Cody Fueger and former G League Ignite head coach Jason Hart. Brooks, Fueger and Hart have joined Pope on the Kentucky basketball recruiting trail to assemble the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster. They have used a combination of players from the college basketball transfer portal and incoming freshmen to build their initial Kentucky basketball lineup in Lexington.

Pope signed a five-year contract worth $27.5 million, along with additional bonuses and incentives in play. He has filled all but one scholarship spot for the upcoming season, even though he had to start from scratch following Calipari's departure.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

Pope had to hit the ground running when he was named Kentucky's new head coach since several members of last year's Kentucky basketball roster have departed Lexington. Forward Zvonimir Ivisic is the first player to follow Calipari to Arkansas, and guard/small forward Adou Thiero followed after playing his past two seasons with Coach Cal. Aaron Bradshaw joined Ohio State, and guard Joey Hart will be on the Ball State roster next season. Point guard D.J. Wagner will follow Calipari to Arkansas.

Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Ugonna Onyenso have all made the final decision to declare for the Draft. Kentucky will also be without top scorers Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves next season since both players graduated. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

The leading scorer from Pope's 2023-24 BYU roster is now a Wildcat, as Jaxson Robinson withdrew from the NBA Draft to follow Pope to Lexington. Robinson is entering his fifth collegiate season after pacing the Cougars with a career-high 14.2 points per game last year. He played 26.5 minutes primarily off the bench, earning Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Robinson joins a plethora of other proven scorers on the roster, as Otega Oweh (Oklahoma), Ansley Almonor (FDU), Koby Brea (Dayton), Kerr Kriisa (West Virginia), Amari Williams (Drexel) and Andrew Carr (Wake Forest) were all in double figures at their respective schools last year. Former Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season and was one of the most coveted players in the spring portal. The Wildcats still have one more scholarship to fill, and CatsPause will have the latest updates. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

How to get insider Kentucky basketball roster updates

