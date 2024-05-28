The Kentucky Wildcats had a roller coaster of an offseason. After 15 seasons, John Calipari stepped down as the Kentucky basketball head coach to take the same job at Arkansas. His entire Kentucky basketball roster from the 2023-24 college basketball season either graduated or transferred, leaving Kentucky without a head coach or any scholarship players. The Wildcats turned to one of their own to usher in a new era when they hired Mark Pope, a standout guard for the team's 1996 national championship squad.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

Pope had to hit the ground running when he was named Kentucky's new head coach since several members of last year's Kentucky basketball roster have departed Lexington. Forward Zvonimir Ivisic is the first player to follow Calipari to Arkansas, and guard/small forward Adou Thiero followed after playing his past two seasons with Coach Cal. Aaron Bradshaw joined Ohio State, and guard Joey Hart will be on the Ball State roster next season. Point guard D.J. Wagner will follow Calipari to Arkansas.

Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Ugonna Onyenso have all made the final decision to declare for the Draft. Kentucky will also be without top scorers Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves next season since both players graduated. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

Pope and his staff have had plenty of success rebuilding the Kentucky basketball roster through the Transfer Portal. The Wildcats have the No. 5 transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports. They have added several proven veterans and a handful of younger players with high upside.

The headliners in Pope's transfer class are former Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison and former San Diego State point guard Lamont Butler Jr. Garrison played one season in Stillwater, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game and was a five-star recruit in the 2023 cycle. Butler was a key piece in the Aztecs' run to the national championship game in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

