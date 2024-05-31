The Kentucky Wildcats are one of the most storied programs in college basketball. That's why the hiring of Mark Pope sent shockwaves following John Calipari's departure after Kentucky failed to make it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year. The Wildcats haven't won a national championship since 2012, but fans are hoping Pope can be the coach to end Kentucky's title drought. Pope has the experience needed to lead the Wildcats to the promised land, having won a national championship as a player at Kentucky in 1996. However, Pope's biggest undertaking will be rebuilding a Kentucky basketball roster following the mass exodus of players after Calipari's departure.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

Pope had to hit the ground running when he was named Kentucky's new head coach since several members of last year's Kentucky basketball roster have departed Lexington. Forward Zvonimir Ivisic is the first player to follow Calipari to Arkansas, and guard/small forward Adou Thiero followed after playing his past two seasons with Coach Cal. Aaron Bradshaw joined Ohio State, and guard Joey Hart will be on the Ball State roster next season. Point guard D.J. Wagner will follow Calipari to Arkansas.

Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Ugonna Onyenso have all made the final decision to declare for the Draft. Kentucky will also be without top scorers Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves next season since both players graduated. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

Pope and his staff have had quite a bit of success rebuilding Kentucky's roster through the transfer portal. They've signed eight players in the transfer portal, including two centers in Brandon Garrison and Amari Williams. Garrison was productive at Oklahoma State as a freshman, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He knocked down 57.2% of his field goals and was disruptive on the defensive end of the floor, averaging 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals per game.

Williams was an effective scorer for Drexel last season, ranking second on the team with 12.2 points per game on average. He also led the Dragons in rebounding (7.8) and blocks (1.8) per game. Williams made 51.7% of his field goals, so he and Garrison will both be reliable scoring options for the Wildcats in the post next season. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

