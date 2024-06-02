Few programs in college basketball history have had as much success as the Kentucky Wildcats. They have won eight national championships, made 17 Final Four appearances, won 33 conference tournament titles, and captured 53 regular season conference titles. The Wildcats' eight national titles are the second most all-time, trailing only UCLA, which has 11. Kentucky is in the process of beginning a new era of Wildcats basketball after John Calipari left Lexington to become the head coach at Arkansas. Mark Pope, a standout guard on Kentucky's 1996 national championship team, was hired away from BYU to replace Calipari.

Not only does Pope have to install his system, he also has to rebuild the Kentucky basketball roster. Every scholarship player from last year's Wildcats team either graduated or transferred, and all but one member of the 2024 Kentucky recruiting class followed Calipari to Arkansas. Pope has hit the Transfer Portal hard, but is still looking to add to his Kentucky basketball lineup. If you love the Wildcats, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at CatsPause, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Kentucky.

The team of insiders at CatsPause.com are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Kentucky basketball coaching transition and roster changes. CatsPause has built a solid reputation over its 20+ years covering the Wildcats, and has deep-rooted sources inside and around the Kentucky athletic department. And right now, CatsPause is offering 50% off the first year of an annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

The team at CatsPause has full coverage of who is coming and who is going on the Kentucky basketball roster. Head to CatsPause now to see all the insider info.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

Pope had to hit the ground running when he was named Kentucky's new head coach since several members of last year's Kentucky basketball roster have departed Lexington. Forward Zvonimir Ivisic is the first player to follow Calipari to Arkansas, and guard/small forward Adou Thiero followed after playing his past two seasons with Coach Cal. Aaron Bradshaw joined Ohio State, and guard Joey Hart will be on the Ball State roster next season. Point guard D.J. Wagner will follow Calipari to Arkansas.

Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Ugonna Onyenso have all made the final decision to declare for the Draft. Kentucky will also be without top scorers Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves next season since both players graduated. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

Pope's biggest addition this offseason may end up being former Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison. He is a talented big man and a five-star recruit in the 2023 class. In his lone season in Stillwater, Garrison averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. His rare blend of size and athletic ability will give Kentucky a physically imposing front court presence.

Another transfer player who will likely make an immediate impact is former San Diego State point guard Lamont Butler Jr. He was a key contributor to the Aztecs' Cinderella run to the 2023 national championship game, and his experience is invaluable for a program going through as much turnover as Kentucky. The 6-foot-2 point guard has career averages of 7.7 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

How to get insider Kentucky basketball roster updates

Pope could also be bringing at least one big-time BYU player with him, so be sure to join CatsPause to see who that is and get the rest of the insider roster news.

Who are the top names Kentucky basketball is pursuing under coach Mark Pope, and what former BYU player could land in Lexington? Go to CatsPause to see their insider information, all from a team of reporters with years of experience covering the Wildcats, and find out. And reminder, CatsPause is offering 50% off the first year of an annual VIP membership*, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for a CatsPause annual subscription. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.