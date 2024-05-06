The college basketball transfer portal isn't a place for the faint of heart and new Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope knew coming into Lexington that he would have his work cut out. The entire Kentucky basketball roster either entered the transfer portal, left for the NBA Draft or exhausted their eligibility, leaving Pope with the task of overhauling the entire team. However, he quickly went to work and the Wildcats have already secured seven commitments in the transfer portal. Former Arizona and West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa became the latest player to pledge his commitment to Kentucky after he announced his intention to join the Wildcats on May 1. Who else is Pope targeting in the transfer portal and can he still add Kentucky basketball recruits to help round out this roster?

The 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster is quickly starting to take shape, as Pope landed another key player earlier this week. San Diego State transfer Lamont Butler, the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year last season, committed to Kentucky as one of the top players from the college basketball transfer portal. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 27.6 minutes per game and has played in 11 career NCAA Tournament games.

Kentucky's defense is already looking like a strength, as three-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year Amari Williams also committed earlier this month. He averaged 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game for Drexel last season. Pope also has a pair of recruits committed in Travis Perry and Collin Chandler and is hosting multiple visitors in the coming days. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Since being hired just over three weeks ago, Pope has worked the transfer portal relentlessly to bring over experienced players that can help him hit the ground running.

Over the next week, the Wildcats added commitment from Andrew Carr, Otega Oweh and Lamont Butler Jr., who were all starters for their respective programs last season. The following week he'd go on to add commitments from Kriisa, Koby Brea and Brandon Garrison, and suddenly the Kentucky basketball roster is starting to take shape.

