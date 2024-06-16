The Kentucky Wildcats will have an all-new look when the 2024-25 college basketball season tips off. After 15 seasons in Lexington, John Calipari left to become the new head coach at Arkansas. Kentucky hired Mark Pope away from BYU as his replacement. Pope was a standout guard on the Wildcats' 1996 national championship team, and is coming off a solid five-year run leading the Cougars. Pope will bring an up-tempo, offensive-centric system that is heavily reliant on 3-point shooting. Following the 2024 NCAA Tournament, every scholarship player on the Kentucky basketball roster transferred or graduated, leaving Pope with minimal time to assemble his Kentucky basketball lineup for the upcoming season.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

Pope had to hit the ground running when he was named Kentucky's new head coach since several members of last year's Kentucky basketball roster have departed Lexington. Forward Zvonimir Ivisic is the first player to follow Calipari to Arkansas, and guard/small forward Adou Thiero followed after playing his past two seasons with Coach Cal. Aaron Bradshaw joined Ohio State, and guard Joey Hart will be on the Ball State roster next season. Point guard D.J. Wagner will follow Calipari to Arkansas.

Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Ugonna Onyenso have all made the final decision to declare for the Draft. Kentucky will also be without top scorers Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves next season since both players graduated. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

The bulk of Kentucky's original 2024 recruiting class followed Calipari to Arkansas. The lone player who stuck with the Wildcats is Lyon County (KY) point guard Travis Perry. 247Sports lists Perry as a four-star prospect, and the No. 77 overall player in the country for the 2024 recruiting cycle. His offensive awareness and shooting ability make him a great fit for Pope's system. Kentucky later added another local high school product in three-star small forward Trent Noah.

The bulk of Pope's initial Kentucky roster has come via the Transfer Portal. UK's transfer class is headlined by former Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison and former BYU guard/forward Jaxson Robinson. Garrison was a five-star prospect in the 2023 class, and averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game in his lone season in Stillwater. Robinosn, BYU's leading scorer from a year ago, withdrew from the 2024 NBA draft to follow Pope to Lexington. Robinson, a rangy, 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 14.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Cougars in 2023-24. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

