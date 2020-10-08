Kentucky coach John Calipari appeared to fire back at Louisville coach Chris Mack amidst an ongoing scheduling feud by calling him "nuts" and "out of his mind" during a 31-second video posted Wednesday to his Twitter account.

Calipari's decision to go on the offensive was in response to Mack's hilarious rant on Sept. 29 in which he called Calipari and his Wildcats out for refusing to play nice as the two teams tried to negotiate a date for rescheduling the UK-UL rivalry game. In Mack's original attack, he sarcastically offered to bend over backwards to cater to the desires of his in-state rival.

"I know you've been waiting on me to talk, because there's all kinds of important things to talk about," said Calipari to start the video, before launching into a Mack attack -- which was sped up and indistinguishable. However, when the video was slowed down to better understand what he was saying during the sped-up portion, the results were quite interesting and provided another chapter in this ongoing controversy.

"Let's start with this," Calipari said, pointing to a piece of paper. "How about these guys? How about this guy here, in the finals? Are you — what? Yeah, it is crazy right now. Scheduling? The guy down west? He's nuts. He's out of his mind."

Calipari then urged people to vote and closed the video by saying, "And please, put your mask on."

Mack has advocated for the game to be played at a neutral site because a road trip to Louisville during a pandemic won't provide the Cardinals the same homecourt advantage they'd get in a normal year. But part of the ongoing disagreement is that Calipari isn't on the same page there.

"Chris and I have talked and he expressed his concerns," Calipari said in a statement to the Louisville Courier-Journal. "While I understand the difficulty and the complications created by the pandemic, we are prepared to come to Louisville to play this season under the previously agreed upon terms, and we fully expect Louisville to honor the agreement with a return game to Rupp Arena next season."

Calipari tweeted last week, on the same day Mack's original video posted: "See you December 26th. Can't wait!" It's unclear if that will be the rescheduled date or not, and to this point neither program has revealed their schedules for the upcoming season. The game was initially scheduled for Dec. 12, but UK backed out because of a planned trip to London, though that trip has been postponed because of the pandemic.