Two of the top three teams in the SEC face off when the 25th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats meet the No. 14 Florida Gators on Saturday. Kentucky defeated Tennessee 74-71 on Feb. 7, while Florida, the defending national champions, rolled to an 86-66 win at Georgia on Wednesday. The Wildcats (17-7, 8-3 SEC), who are tied for second in the SEC with Arkansas, are 3-3 on the road this season. The Gators (18-6, 9-2 SEC), who lead the conference, are 10-1 on their home court.

Tipoff from the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., is set for 3 p.m. ET. Florida is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Kentucky vs. Florida odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5. Before making any Florida vs. Kentucky picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has simulated Kentucky vs. Florida 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Kentucky vs. Florida:

Kentucky vs. Florida spread: Florida -12.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kentucky vs. Florida over/under: 154.5 points Kentucky vs. Florida money line: Florida -980, Kentucky +633 Kentucky vs. Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine Kentucky vs. Florida streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Kentucky vs. Florida picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (152.5 points). The Over has hit in each of the last five head-to-head matchups. The Over has also hit in two of the last three Kentucky games.

The model projects the Wildcats to have two players score 13.2 points or more, including Otega Oweh's projected 18.7 points. The Gators are projected to have five players score 11.3 or more points, led by Thomas Haugh, who is projected to score 17.8 points. The Over clears in well over 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

The model has simulated this game 10,000 times.