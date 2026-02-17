An important SEC matchup unfolds on Tuesday when the Kentucky Wildcats host the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are 17-8, but just 5-7 in the SEC as they have dropped five of their last six games. They are clinging to NCAA Tournament hopes and are currently listed as one of the last four teams in, according to CBS Sports bracketology. Kentucky, meanwhile is 17-8 with an 8-4 mark in the SEC. The Wildcats are currently projected as a No. 6 seed.

Tipoff at Rupp Arena in Lexington is set for 9 p.m. ET. The latest Kentucky vs. Georgia odds list the Wildcats as 6.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 161.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Georgia vs. Kentucky 10,000 times.

Kentucky vs. Georgia spread: Kentucky -6.5
Kentucky vs. Georgia over/under: 161.5 points
Kentucky vs. Georgia money line: Kentucky -306, Georgia +245

After 10,000 simulations of Kentucky vs. Georgia, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (161.5 points). Kentucky has seen three of its past four games clear the total, while Georgia is coming off an Over in its loss to Oklahoma.

Defense has been a challenge for Georgia recently as the Bulldogs have given up at least 86 points in all but one of their past six SEC games. The Bulldogs, however, have the No. 3 scoring offense in the league at 90.3 points per game. Kentucky, meanwhile, has scored at least 83 points in three of its last four games.

The model projects 164 combined points as the Over clears in 56% of simulations.

