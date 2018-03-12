Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament: John Calipari is not happy to be playing in Idaho

As with seemingly every other year, John Calipari is upset with Kentucky's NCAA Tournament draw.

On ESPN after Selection Sunday, the head coach was discussing Kentucky's seeding. One of his problems? Where Kentucky will be playing its first games.

"I had to ask my guys, 'How many of you know what state Boise is in?'" Calipari told ESPN, via Josh Kraushaar.

Now, the jokes to be made off of that are too easy, so let's look at the facts. The SEC tournament champions undeniably do not have a fun outlook in March. At a No. 5 seed in the stacked South Region, they may have to face Arizona and DeAndre Ayton and the country's No. 1 team Virginia just to make the Elite Eight. SEC tournament runner-up Tennessee is also in the South, alongside No. 2 seed and AAC champion Cincinnati.

All of this to say, if there's a Group of Death, Kentucky drew it, and Calipari knows it.

"I was just in the car and someone called me and said 'You're on murderer's row again. They absolutely threw the hatchet at you,'" he said, via SEC Country.

As usual, however, it's one step at a time. Adn that first opponent is No. 12 seed Davidson, which won the Atlantic 10.

"They run good stuff," he said. "Their coach and (Tennessee coach) Rick Barnes are good friends, so a lot of stuff Tennessee runs, they run. I remember a game early in the year, they had 30 three-pointers made. So they're a three-point shooting team. But I have not watched them. I have not watched tape."

Calipari added on ESPN: "I didn't know there were so many ways to say 'you got screwed again.'"

It's not a fun draw, but if Kentucky manages to pull off a championship, at least no one will question if it's the best. After a tumultuous regular season in which Kentucky actually dropped out of the Top 25, it has a chance to redeem itself. Coming out of a region that has Virginia, Tennessee, Arizona and Cincinnati would certainly count as redemption.