Kentucky is in desperate need of some positive vibes as it heads into Friday night's showdown with Indiana on CBS. The Wildcats (4-1) took a beating in their only game to date against a quality opponent, falling 89-69 to Kansas in the Champions Classic. Then, they neededlast-second heroics to edge Northern Arizona at home, which only heightened the growing sense of despair within Big Blue Nation.

Against that backdrop, UK heads to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to face an Indiana team that already possesses wins over Syracuse and Arkansas. Second-year IU coach Darian DeVries appears to have solved the rebounding problems that plagued the Hoosiers last season, and he's got a deep group of veteran guards who are capable of lighting it up.

Just three weeks into the season, narratives can change quickly. As two of the most historic programs in college basketball meet, there will be reverberations for both throughout the weeks and months ahead.

Watch Kentucky vs. Indiana live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.