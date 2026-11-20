Two of college basketball's most storied brands will square off at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium when Kentucky tangles with Indiana on CBS. The Wildcats (4-1) will be seeking a much-needed course correction following a rocky start, but they will have to contend with a Hoosiers team that is 5-0 after knocking off Arkansas on Tuesday.

IU demonstrated in its victory over the Razorbacks that it's ahead of where it was this time last season. In particular, the Hoosiers are markedly better on the boards after struggling to rebound during coach Darian DeVries' first season. Against Arkansas, IU used a 15-11 edge in offensive rebounds to fuel a 21-13 advantage in second-chance points.

The additions of SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu and Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell is helping fix the Hoosiers' size problem. Kentucky, meanwhile, is still seeking an identity after getting walloped 89-69 by Kansas during the Champions Classic last week and then barely squeaking past Northern Arizona as a 30.5-point favorite.

Monday night's 88-59 win over Grambling State did little to assuage concerns within Big Blue Nation over the direction of third-year coach Mark Pope's program. A convincing win over Indiana would go a long way, but UK will need to be much better than it has been during its first five games to achieve that sort of outcome.

Kentucky vs. Indiana: Need to know

Indiana's balanced attack: Indiana's top six scorers are all averaging at least 10.8 points, which makes defending the Hoosiers problematic. Unlike last season when Kentucky beat Indiana 72-60, the Hoosiers are a team with quality offensive depth. In that game, the Wildcats held Indiana to 4-of-24 shooting from 3-point range, which went down as a season-worst shooting performance for Indiana. This time around, opponents are banging home an average of 10 3-pointers per game against the Wildcats. Four of UK's first five opponents have hit 10+ 3-pointers.

Kentucky's facilitation problem: Kentucky's assists leader is freshman guard Mason Williams, who has established himself as a pleasant surprise for the Wildcats after ranking as the No. 126 prospect in the Class of 2026, per 247Sports. The physically imposing freshman guard was never supposed to be UK's top facilitator. But transfer guards Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins haven't looked entirely comfortable guiding coach Mark Pope's offense. Diallo took strides with nine assists in Monday's win over Grambling State, but he and Wilkins combined for just one assist and seven turnovers in last week's loss to Kansas. If the Wildcats aren't going to get better facilitation from their two prized backcourt transfers, getting clean looks for sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic will be a struggle against quality opposition.

Slowing down Darren Harris: In Indiana's two wins against high-major opposition, Harris' ability to reach the free-throw line has made the difference. The Duke transfer went 10 of 10 from the stripe in an 83-80 win over Syracuse on Nov. 9 and 10 of 11 from the line in this week's win over Arkansas. The third-year guard is 32 of 37 from the line for the season for a Hoosiers team attempting a whopping 30.8 free throws per contest. Limiting the freebies, especially from Harris, will be key for Kentucky.

Where to watch Kentucky vs. Indiana live

Date: Friday, Nov. 20 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Kentucky vs. Indiana prediction, pick

Indiana has rectified the interior issues that prevented it from reaching the NCAA Tournament last season and is a much-improved rebounding team thanks to the additions of 7-footers Samet Yigitoglu and Aiden Sherrell. The Hoosiers also have an offensively explosive group of veteran guards in Markus Burton, Darren Harris and Bryce Lindsay that will be difficult for Kentucky's fledgling defense to contain.

Getting good looks against Kentucky was a significant challenge in the Wildcats' only game to date against a quality opponent, which was a 20-point loss to Kansas. UK is still searching for an identity and some confidence. IU has those bases covered after wins against Syracuse and Arkansas. Look for the Hoosiers to control the glass and spend way more time at the free-throw line than Kentucky on the way to a victory. Pick: Indiana -2.5

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