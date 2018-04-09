Kentucky just behind Duke's No. 1 recruiting class after landing 5-star E.J. Montgomery

Kentucky has added another five-star commitment to its talented stable of 2018 recruits. On Sunday, five-star, top-15 prospect E.J. Montgomery, considered one of the most gifted power forwards in the country, committed to John Calipari's Wildcats over Duke, North Carolina, Vanderbilt and others.

So why Kentucky?

"Just the coaches and their track record with their players," Montgomery told 247Sports. "I can go get developed and be the best that I can be."

The addition of Montgomery gives Kentucky its third five-star commitment in the 2018 class alongside point guard Immanuel Quickley and shooting guard Keldon Johnson. It also boosts the Wildcats class into the No. 2 spot nationally behind Duke, which boasts commitments from the top 3 overall prospects in the class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Although Montgomery is the only big man incoming for Kentucky next season, his presence will likely give Calipari one of the most fearsome front lines in college basketball next season. It's unclear at this point which frontcourt players will be returning to Lexington next season as Jarred Vanderbilt, PJ Washington, Wenyen Gabriel, Nick Richards and Sacha Killeya-Jones have yet to announce their plans, but even assuming only two of the five return, Kentucky projects to be supremely talented up front in 2018.

Said Kentucky commit Tyler Herro in a tweet on Monday: "It just got scary,"