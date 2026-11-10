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Kentucky vs. Kansas live updates: Wildcats take on Jayhawks in blue-blood showdown at Champions Classic

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Kentucky and Kansas battle in Chicago at the Champions Classic

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CHICAGO -- Kentucky coach Mark Pope used a Champions Classic win over Cooper Flagg and Duke to breathe life into the Big Blue Nation fanbase back in 2024, and he'd love it if history repeats itself in 2026. In saunters No. 15 Kansas, armed with future No. 1 pick Tyran Stokes, and Bill Self's inner gangster is starting to percolate a little bit after choosing to add Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn in the final hour.

Kansas has its chips in for a chase toward a championship. So does Kentucky ahead of a make-or-break Year 3 for Pope.

Check the ball. The game will tell all, like it normally does, to shape what's possible for these two blue-blood programs starved to return to Final Four heights.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis from Chiacgo's United Center as No. 24 Kentucky battles No. 15 Kansas in the second game of the Champions Classic 

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Mark Pope's big game woes

Kentucky is 29-26 against high-major teams under Pope. That is far from the standard. One common denominator has been a halfcourt offense gone awry. Self is going to do whatever it takes to keep Kentucky from getting free for its patented transition 3-pointers. If you can make this Kentucky team execute in the halfcourt, there are many more outs for Kansas' defense. But that's easier said than done. Kansas' starting lineup has barely played together this season after Kaufman-Renn's late addition to the roster. Kentucky has plenty of shooting and length surrounding a big man in Malachi Moreno who can really pass the basketball. If Kansas' defense is not connected, Kentucky has the offensive personnel to make it pay. 

Isaac Trotter
November 11, 2026, 12:00 AM
Nov. 10, 2026, 7:00 pm EST
 
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All eyes on Tyran Stokes

Recruiting drama aside, Stokes is also a real matchup problem for Kentucky in this spot. Pope does not have many good options to handle Kansas' 6-8 freshman wing, who is too big for guards and way too fast for most forwards. Sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic is in Lexington to bang 3-pointers, but Kentucky needs him to play the best defensive game of the season. Momcilovic on Stokes is a matchup Kentucky may have to live with, and it's going to be something Kansas coach Bill Self targets from the jump. If Momcilovic can't handle Stokes' bully-ball drives, Kentucky may have to try Zoom Diallo. Maybe redshirt-freshman wing Braydon Hawthorne could also be part of the solution. Hawthorne's got an enormous wingspan and has impressed defensively so far. Stokes is a problem for everybody, but especially this Kentucky roster. If Stokes goes off, Kentucky is in hot water.

Isaac Trotter
November 10, 2026, 11:30 PM
Nov. 10, 2026, 6:30 pm EST
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