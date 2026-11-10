Kentucky vs. Kansas live updates: Wildcats take on Jayhawks in blue-blood showdown at Champions Classic

Mark Pope's big game woes
Kentucky is 29-26 against high-major teams under Pope. That is far from the standard. One common denominator has been a halfcourt offense gone awry. Self is going to do whatever it takes to keep Kentucky from getting free for its patented transition 3-pointers. If you can make this Kentucky team execute in the halfcourt, there are many more outs for Kansas' defense. But that's easier said than done. Kansas' starting lineup has barely played together this season after Kaufman-Renn's late addition to the roster. Kentucky has plenty of shooting and length surrounding a big man in Malachi Moreno who can really pass the basketball. If Kansas' defense is not connected, Kentucky has the offensive personnel to make it pay.