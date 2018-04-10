Kentucky lands commitment from Ashton Hagans, the No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2019

Class of 2019 star Ashton Hagans verbally committed to Kentucky early Tuesday -- becoming the second five-star prospect to pledge to John Calipari's Wildcats in as many days.

Proud to announce that I’m committing to The University Of Kentucky #BBN 💙🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YR2tQ5Upd0 — ashton hagans (@H23Ash) April 10, 2018

Hagans is the No. 8 prospect in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The 6-foot-4 point guard from Georgia initially committed to Georgia but decommitted in February. He picked Kentucky over offers from many other schools -- among them Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Georgetown and Memphis.

This development comes less than 24 hours after E.J. Montgomery, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2018, committed to Kentucky to push the Wildcats' class to second nationally behind only Duke. It's possible Hagans could reclassify, join Montgomery in the Class of 2018 and play for UK next season. But a source told CBS Sports a decision on whether Hagans will play college basketball next season or do one more year of high school hasn't yet been made.