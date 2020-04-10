Kentucky lands commitment from Creighton graduate transfer Davion Mintz

The roster makeover at Kentucky continued on Friday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from a Big East graduate transfer who will add a veteran presence to what could end up being a freshman-laden back court. Davion Mintz, who played three seasons at Creighton, announced his pledge to Kentucky on Instagram, writing that he is "thrilled, humble and hungry to be part of the UK family!"

Mintz redshirted the 2019-20 campaign after dealing with ankle injuries. The 6-foot-3 Charlotte, North Carolina, native averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 34.7% from 3-point range as a junior in the 2018-19 campaign. He will likely be tasked with bringing a steady hand to a Kentucky backcourt in transition.

Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey, both starting guards during UK's 25-6 season, have already declared for the NBA Draft. SEC Player of the Year Immanuel Quickley could follow, which would leave the Wildcats replacing all three members of their heralded guard trio. A fourth guard, Johnny Juzang, announced Thursday he is transferring from Kentucky to UCLA after playing a reserve role for UK as a freshman.

The Wildcats are welcoming the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, which included guards Terrence Clarke, BJ Boston and Devin Askew, all of whom are ranked in the top 25 of the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

But Mintz has been through the rigors of major college basketball and will be the latest in a recent line of Kentucky graduate transfers tasked with helping shepherd young rosters. Bucknell graduate transfer Nate Sestina was a key role player for Kentucky this past season while Stanford graduate transfer Reid Travis started for UK in 2018-19.