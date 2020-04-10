Kentucky lands commitment from Creighton graduate transfer Davion Mintz
After missing the 2019-20 season with an injury, Mintz will finish his career at Kentucky
The roster makeover at Kentucky continued on Friday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from a Big East graduate transfer who will add a veteran presence to what could end up being a freshman-laden back court. Davion Mintz, who played three seasons at Creighton, announced his pledge to Kentucky on Instagram, writing that he is "thrilled, humble and hungry to be part of the UK family!"
Mintz redshirted the 2019-20 campaign after dealing with ankle injuries. The 6-foot-3 Charlotte, North Carolina, native averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 34.7% from 3-point range as a junior in the 2018-19 campaign. He will likely be tasked with bringing a steady hand to a Kentucky backcourt in transition.
Today begins a new basketball journey for me. To all my teammates and the entire Creighton family, I want to say thank you for the past 4 years of my life. I am grateful for all the experiences I have encountered with you. Everything I have learned will stay with me forever. The relationships I have built with you are lifelong. To all the coaches and various universities that recruited me, I am forever appreciative for your diligent work and interest. With that being said, BBN, I am thrilled, humble and hungry to be part of the UK family! I look forward to earning your trust and respect through my commitment, experience, and hard work every day. I am immensely thankful to the Kentucky Wildcats, Coach Calipari and his staff for extending me an opportunity to continue my college basketball career as a Wildcat. To my new teammates, and fans you can believe and trust in me. I look forward to meeting all of you. I can't wait to arrive to Big Lex and get to work! #TGT (#John16:33)
Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey, both starting guards during UK's 25-6 season, have already declared for the NBA Draft. SEC Player of the Year Immanuel Quickley could follow, which would leave the Wildcats replacing all three members of their heralded guard trio. A fourth guard, Johnny Juzang, announced Thursday he is transferring from Kentucky to UCLA after playing a reserve role for UK as a freshman.
The Wildcats are welcoming the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, which included guards Terrence Clarke, BJ Boston and Devin Askew, all of whom are ranked in the top 25 of the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
But Mintz has been through the rigors of major college basketball and will be the latest in a recent line of Kentucky graduate transfers tasked with helping shepherd young rosters. Bucknell graduate transfer Nate Sestina was a key role player for Kentucky this past season while Stanford graduate transfer Reid Travis started for UK in 2018-19.
