The latest remake of Kentucky's basketball roster continued Monday, when the program announced that it is adding Davidson graduate transfer Kellan Grady. A 6-foot-5 guard, Grady scored more than 2,000 points in his Davidson career and is a career 36.6% 3-point shooter on 656 attempts.

Poor outside shooting was one reason why Kentucky struggled in the 2020-21 season. The Wildcats finished 9-16 (8-9 SEC) and had just three players shoot better than 31% from 3-point range during the season.

"Kellan has established himself as one of the best players in the country," UK coach John Calipari said. "His size, his skills, his scoring ability and his playmaking ability speak volumes to the player that he is. Kellan played in a great program under a terrific coach, Bob McKillop. He is a four-year starter whose toughness and fight will add to our team. His game-to-game consistency – his scoring, his ability to share the ball and his defense – is part of what makes him special, and we are ecstatic to have him join a team that was close last season but needed what he gives us to get over to the top."

Grady earned all-A-10 honors each of his four seasons at Davidson as the Wildcats compiled four straight losing seasons. In Grady's only NCAA Tournament game, Davidson actually played against Kentucky. That was back in 2018, when No. 5 seed Kentucky won a 78-73 game against Davidson. Grady scored 16 points for Davidson in the game.

"First, I want to express my eternal gratitude for Davidson College, Coach (Bob) McKillop and his entire staff for giving me the opportunity to represent Davidson for the last four years," Grady said. "It has truly been an incredible experience and has made me a better player — and more importantly, a better person.

"With that said, I'm very excited to be a Wildcat again and play for Coach Calipari at the University of Kentucky. It is a tremendous opportunity to compete at the highest level and pursue my dreams. I'm grateful for the opportunity and eager to get to work."