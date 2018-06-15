Kentucky lands five-star point guard next season as Ashton Hagans reclassifies to Class of 2018, will enroll at UK

Ashton Hagans, the top-ranked point guard in the Class of 2019, has graduated high school and will now reclassify and enroll at Kentucky in time to play basketball for the Wildcats next season.

It's a development that could make UK the preseason favorite to win the 2019 national title -- especially if Reid Travis, a graduate transfer from Stanford, also enrolls at Kentucky. Travis averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Cardinal last season. He's expected to visit UK next week.

Hagans will highlight Kentucky's freshman class that now features four five-star prospects. Combine that with the return of PJ Washington, Quade Green and Nick Richards, and the expected arrival of Travis, and Hall of Fame coach John Calipari could have his deepest and most experienced team since his 2015 Wildcats advanced to the Final Four and finished 38-1.

Kentucky is currently No. 4 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).