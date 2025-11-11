Heavyweights clash when the ninth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 12 Louisville Cardinals in the 58th edition of the Battle of the Bluegrass on Tuesday night. Kentucky is coming off a 107-59 win over Valparaiso on Friday, while Louisville downed Jackson State 106-70 on Thursday. The Wildcats (2-0), who tied for sixth in the SEC a year ago at 10-8 and were 24-12 overall, are 4-6 on the road since the start of last season. The Cardinals (2-0), who tied for second in the ACC at 18-2 and were 27-8 overall in 2024-25, are 16-3 on their home court since last November.

Tipoff from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 40-17, including a 14-10 edge in games played at Louisville. Louisville is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Kentucky vs. Louisville odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 175.5. Before making any Louisville vs. Kentucky picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Kentucky vs. Louisville 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Louisville vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Louisville spread: Louisville -4.5 Kentucky vs. Louisville over/under: 175.5 points Kentucky vs. Louisville money line: Louisville -198, Kentucky +165 Kentucky vs. Louisville picks: See picks at SportsLine Kentucky vs. Louisville streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total. The Wildcats have gone Under the total in five of the last six games, while the Cardinals have been Under in six of their past 10. The model also has just three Kentucky players scoring in double figures, led by Otega Oweh with an average simulation total of 13.1 points.

The model says Louisville has five players in double digits, led by Adrian Wooley's 17 points. The teams combine for 162 points as the Under hits in 80% of simulations.

The model predicts which side of the Kentucky vs. Louisville spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.