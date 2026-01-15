Kentucky roared back from an 18-point deficit to stun LSU 75-74 on a buzzer-beater from Malachi Moreno on Wednesday night. UK's freshman center sank a jumper off a long inbounds pass from Collin Chandler that came with 1.4 seconds left as the Wildcats (11-6, 2-2 SEC) avoided a potentially devastating loss.

Moreno elevated above LSU's Robert Miller III to corral the football pass from Chandler and had just enough time to get his feet set and attempt a relatively uncontested jumper. Moreno was among four Kentucky players who reached double figures in a game the Wildcats could ill-afford to lose.

A loss would likely have dropped UK to First Four Out territory in CBS Sports Bracketology ahead of a Saturday trip to play at No. 24 Tennessee. With starting point guard Jaland Lowe now out for the season and center Jayden Quaintance out for a second straight game due to knee issues, coach Mark Pope deployed another new starting lineup.

Croatian big man Andrija Jelavic earned his first start of the season, and though he played well, the lineup did not provide a jolt. LSU jumped out to an 18-3 lead while holding the Wildcats to two made field goals in the first 12 minutes.

In the second half, UK picked up the pace and got a combined 32 points from guards Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen. As a team, the Wildcats hit 8 of 11 attempts from 3-point range after the break. Moreno finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.