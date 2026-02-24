The SEC issued a public reprimand and fined Kentucky coach Mark Pope $25,000 for comments made about officiating following Kentucky's Feb. 21 loss to Auburn. Reporters attending Pope's press conference recorded a conversation between Pope and Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart after Pope left the podium.

Pope seemed to take issue with a late offensive foul call on Kentucky's Collin Chandler, which gave Auburn possession of the ball with 14 seconds left to play. Auburn forward Elyjah Freeman then scored a last-second tip-in bucket that gave Auburn its 75-74 victory.

"Mitch, if those MFers try to fine me, screw them," Pope said to Barnhart. "I did not say a word about how they cheated us."

Pope received questions about the foul during his press conference and gave a more diplomatic answer.

"Well, we're not allowed to talk about the referees," Pope said. "But you guys saw it. I think, sometimes, it's just super personal. I'm not allowed to comment on the referees. I won't comment on the referees. It's unfortunate that -- it's just unfortunate. It didn't cost us the game. We're in control of the game. We'll find ways to go win."

Kentucky's loss to Auburn was its third defeat in a row. Two of the losses in that span have come against ranked opponents. With just over two weeks to go until the SEC Tournament commences, the Wildcats are tied for sixth in the SEC standings with a conference record of 8-6.

Pope's squad returns to the court Tuesday night against South Carolina.