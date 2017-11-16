Kentucky may not be good enough at point guard to be a legit national title contender

CHICAGO -- After the final buzzer sounded here inside United Center, where Kansas escaped late Tuesday with a victory over Kentucky despite shooting poorly from start to finish, Kevin Knox met with the media and publicly acknowledged he was aware of the low expectations so many had placed upon this season's Wildcats heading into the Champions Classic.

"People had us losing this game at least by 20, 30 points," Knox said. "But we said before the game it wasn't [going to] happen. They're a veteran team. We're a really young team. A lot of people thought they had the advantage. But we really fought."

Obviously, Knox was exaggerating, either intentionally or unintentionally, when he said "20, 30 points" because I didn't actually hear anybody, outside of maybe coach John Calipari, somewhat sarcastically, predict Kentucky would really lose to Kansas by "20, 30 points." UK is too talented for something like that. But Knox's central point -- that folks who watched the Wildcats struggle with Utah Valley and Vermont on Friday and Sunday didn't give them much of a chance against the projected Big 12 champions -- was true. I, like many, thought Kentucky was just too young to trade buckets with a similarly talented, but way more experienced, Kansas team this early in the season. So even though Kentucky lost, and even though Kentucky isn't the type of program to claim moral victories, I don't believe Knox was wrong to be encouraged by UK's performance.

Yes, the Wildcats fell 65-61.

But they could've easily won that game.

And, for what it's worth, the Kentucky fans I bumped into afterward, at one late night establishment or another, were not completely flipping out the way Kentucky fans sometimes do. They weren't celebrating, exactly. But they weren't depressed either. They see the potential in their team and are excited to watch it develop over time. And, most seem to understand, it's going to take some time.

All that said, though, there might be a problem going forward that prevents Kentucky from being what it wants to be, which is an outright SEC champion and legitimate national title contender, and that problem is at the point guard position. Because, put simply and bluntly, I'm not sure Kentucky is great at point guard the way John Calipari's teams are usually great at point guard.

A quick look at recruiting rankings suggest as much.

Reaching back to Calipari's final two teams at Memphis and including the 2017-18 Kentucky edition, he has enrolled a five-star point guard who is ranked in the top three at his position, according to 247Sports, in nine of 11 seasons. The only seasons when he didn't were the 2012-13 season and this season. And that 2012-13 season is the lone time a Calipari-coached team fell well short of expectations. The Wildcats started that season ranked No. 3 and finished it with an opening-round loss to Robert Morris in the NIT.

Here's a rundown of Calipari's top-three point guard history in the past 11 years:

2007-08: Derrick Rose (No. 2 PG)

Derrick Rose (No. 2 PG) 2008-09: Tyreke Evans (No. 3 PG)

Tyreke Evans (No. 3 PG) 2009-10: John Wall (No. 1 PG)

John Wall (No. 1 PG) 2010-11: Brandon Knight (No. 3 PG)

Brandon Knight (No. 3 PG) 2011-12: Marquis Teague (No. 2 PG)

Marquis Teague (No. 2 PG) 2012-13: N/A

N/A 2013-14: Andrew Harrison (No. 1 PG)

Andrew Harrison (No. 1 PG) 2014-15: Tyler Ulis (No. 3 PG)

Tyler Ulis (No. 3 PG) 2015-16: Isaiah Briscoe (No. 2 PG)

Isaiah Briscoe (No. 2 PG) 2016-17: De'Aaron Fox (No. 2 PG)

De'Aaron Fox (No. 2 PG) 2017-18: N/A

The byproduct of that "N/A" assigned to the 2017-18 season, combined with Briscoe and Fox both entering the 2017 NBA Draft early, is that Kentucky is starting Quade Green, who 247Sports labeled as the No. 5 point guard in the Class of 2017. To be clear, that's not bad; most programs would love to have him starting. But it does make Green the lowest-rated freshman point guard to start for Calipari in more than a decade. The only other viable option, right now, is freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But he's more of a combo guard than a point guard. And it showed against Kansas. He committed six turnovers in 27 minutes, which is among the reasons Kentucky is currently ranked 199th nationally in offensive turnover percentage. The Wildcats have been in the top 50 in that same category in each of the past three seasons. They were 19th in that category last season.

So if you're looking for something to monitor, this is it. Will Kentucky be good enough at point guard to be great this season? That's not usually a question anybody asks about a team coached by John Calipari. But it's a reasonable question to ask right now.