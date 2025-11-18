Perennial college basketball powers meet up in one of the earliest tips on the Tuesday college basketball schedule as the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats face the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans in the 2025 Champions Classic. The Spartans are 3-0 with a win over John Calipari and Arkansas highlighting the season thus far. Kentucky is 3-1 as the Wildcats lost at Louisville a week ago.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is 6:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Michigan State odds, while the over/under is 153.5. Before making any Michigan State vs. Kentucky picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and has returned over $2,200 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three seasons. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Michigan State vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and just revealed its men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Kentucky vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Kentucky spread: Kentucky -4.5 Michigan State vs. Kentucky over/under: 153.5 points Michigan State vs. Kentucky money line: Kentucky -236, MSU +192 Michigan State vs. Kentucky picks: See picks at SportsLine Michigan State vs. Kentucky streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Kentucky vs. Michigan State picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (153.5 points). The past three Kentucky games have gone Over the total, including its marquee matchup against Louisville. The total was 173.5 in that one, and the teams combined for 184 points.

Michigan State looks strong defensively early in the season, holding all three opponents under 70 points. The Wildcats, however, play with a lot of tempo and have averaged more than 100 points per game in their past three outings. The model projects that six players hit double figures and the teams score a combined 156 points as the Over hits nearly 60% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulation. You can head to SportsLine to see that pick.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Kentucky, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model was profitable on top-ranked college basketball picks last season, and find out.